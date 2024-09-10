Pamper Your Pets with Drools: Flavorful Rewards & Health-Boosting Supplements!

Your pet needs more than just an ordinary meal; they need that one treat that can delight their taste buds while bringing a smile onto their face for health benefits. Drools introduces new varieties of dog treats to enhance your pet's mood and nutrition by adding delightful flavors with essential nutrients. These treats add variety to the diet and are excellent rewards during training sessions. Please avoid regular biscuits, which are not healthy for them. Go for Drools treats, which are healthier and tasty. Check out the variety below to select the right kind of treat that will satisfy your furry friend's desires, ensuring healthiness in your little friend.

1. Drools Power Bites Strawberry Flavour, Real Chicken, Dog Treats

Price: ₹149

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Drools Power Bites come in a strawberry flavor that your furry friend will find too great to resist. Great not only for their palatability but also for being nutrimental, these chunk-style treats are ideal for all life stages. Great for training, health, growth, and rewarding your pet, the bag size is 135 g. These treats add fun to your pet's diet and are health-friendly for all breed sizes. Give your pet a reason to wag its tail with this healthy and tasty treat.

Features

-Brand: Drools

-Flavour: Strawberry

-Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

-Item Form: Chunk

-Specific Uses For Product: Training, health & growth, reward, snacks, treat

-Net Quantity: 1 count

-Number of Items: 1

-Package Information: Bag

-Item Weight: 135 grams

-Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

2. Drools Dog Treat Biscuits, Chicken and Egg Flavor

Price: ₹190

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Drools Dog Treat Biscuits in Chicken and Egg flavors are the perfect way to celebrate with your pet those special moments, such as birthdays. These 400-gram pellets cater to all life stages and are perfect for all breed sizes, offering a delicious taste while providing all the needed nutrients. With a balance of flavor and health value, these biscuits make for a rewarding treat that assists in your dog's general health and happiness.

Features

-Brand: Drools

-Flavour: Chicken

-Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

-Item Form: Pellet

-Net Quantity: 400 grams

-Number of Items: 1

-Item Weight: 400 grams

-Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

-Occasion: Birthday

3. Drools Cat Treat Biscuits Real Chicken Flavor

Price: ₹228

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Reward your feline with Drools Cat Treat Biscuits with Real Chicken flavor. Suitable for all breed sizes, these brown, portable biscuits are suitable for all life stages. These treats will be a treat for your cat, ensuring practicality and nutrition with the theme of birds and a cartoon cat character. The 400-gram pack is sufficient to keep your cat happy and busy.

Features

-Target Species: Cat; Chicken

-Theme: Birds

-Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

-Brand: Drools

-Cartoon Character: Cat

-Colour: Brown

-Item Weight: 400 grams

-Special Feature: Portable

-Model Name: Biscuits

-Net Quantity: 400 grams

4. Drools Dog Treats Sausage Real Chicken

Price: ₹269

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Drools Dog Treats Sausage in Real Chicken flavor is ideal for all breeds. Each 550-gram pack contains 10 stick-shaped treats and is thus the perfect birthday treat or daily reward for your pet. Suitable for all life stages, these sausages are delicious and also good for the health of your pet. Soft and delicious treats that assure nutrition and fun are added to your pet's diet.

Features

-Brand: Drools

-Flavour: Chicken

-Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

-Item Form: Stick

-Net Quantity: 550 grams

-Number of Items: 10

-Package Information: Bag

-Item Weight: 550 grams

-Breed Recommendation: All breeds

-Occasion: Birthday

5. Drools Absolute Dog Supplement Sausages Treat

Price: ₹820

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Drools Absolute Dog Supplement Sausages, Calcium flavor, is what you need to give a boost to your dog's health. Each filled jar with 32 pieces packed in it contains added calcium and phosphorus to give the skeleton of the pet a healthy life and strong teeth. Suitable for all life stages, Drools Absolute supports joint health and features a soft bouncy texture that lasts. These treats provide great value addition to the diet of your pet and continue to keep your active and energetic dog fit and healthy.

Features

-Brand: Drools

-Product Name: Absolute Dog Supplement Sausages

-Flavour: Calcium

-Quantity: 32 Pieces

-Package Information: Jar

-Special Features:

-Enriched with optimum calcium and phosphorus for a healthy skeletal system

-Essential ingredients blended with other nutrients to maintain strong teeth

-Yummy treat that keeps the pet active and promotes joint health

-Soft with a better bouncing effect while squeezing, remains consistent throughout its shelf life

Conclusion

Choosing the right treat for your pet is very important to them because it would directly affect their health and happiness. Drools come in different classes and, of course, delicious ones, and still, most of all, supplements for your pet. Whether you want to gift him with a fun and creative reward, a supplement for health, or a birthday special, Drools has your back. Just give Drools to your pets and let them shine with every bite.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.