Perfect Decor for Every Home Grab These Sale Items Before They’re Gone

1. Dream International Wall Hanging And Floor Mat Artificial Grass Leaves (Green)

The Dream International Wall Hanging and Floor Mat Artificial Grass Leaves in green add a vibrant and natural touch to your space. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, these artificial grass leaves bring the outdoors inside without the hassle of maintenance. The soft and durable material makes it ideal for use as a floor mat or as a wall hanging to create a unique, nature-inspired ambiance.

Price: 999

Image Source: Amazon.in



Key Features:

Perfect for creating a nature-inspired ambiance

Low maintenance no need for watering or trimming

Ideal for balconies, gardens, living rooms, and offices

Soft texture provides comfort underfoot

Lightweight and easy to handle

2. Daedal crafters - Crystal Hanging DC41Artificial Doorway Flower thoran/Hanging

The Daedal Crafters Crystal Hanging DC41 Artificial Doorway Flower Thoran/Hanging is a beautiful and elegant decorative piece perfect for enhancing the entrance or any doorway. Designed with intricate details, it features a vibrant array of artificial flowers and sparkling crystal accents that create a festive and welcoming atmosphere.

Price: 917

Image Source: Amazon.in



Key Features:

Crystal accents create a shimmering, festive look

Enhances the aesthetic appeal of any entrance or doorway

Elegant and classy appearance suitable for various themes

Non-toxic materials for safe use in homes with pets and children

Can be paired with other decorative items for a complete look

3. Tied Ribbons Cycle Shape Flower Vase with Peonies Bunches for Home Decor Center Table Bedroom Living Room Office Bathroom Decorative Gift Items

The Tied Ribbons Cycle Shape Flower Vase with Peonies Bunches is an exquisite decorative piece that enhances any space with its elegant design. Measuring 19 cm x 21 cm, this vase is the perfect size for adorning your center table, bedroom, living room, or office. The high-quality craftsmanship and realistic peony flowers create a sophisticated atmosphere in any room, making it a must-have accessory for those who appreciate beauty and style.

Price: 426

Image Source: Amazon.in



Key Features:

Perfect for modern, vintage, or eclectic decor themes

Adds a vibrant pop of color to any room with the peony flowers

Ideal for special occasions or enhancing everyday home settings

A durable and stylish vase for indoor decoration

Can be paired with other decorative items for a cohesive look

4. PulGos Silk Artificial Plant Areca Floor Plant Without Pot

The PulGos Silk Artificial Areca Floor Plant is an elegant and vibrant addition to your home or office decor. Standing at 50 cm tall with 9 lush branches in a light green hue, this faux plant brings a touch of nature to any space without the maintenance of real plants. Its realistic design and vibrant color make it a perfect choice for adding style and life to your living room, bedroom, or office.

Price: 270

Image Source: Amazon.in



Key Features:

No soil mess perfect for those who prefer neat interiors

Energy-efficient décor that doesn’t require lighting

Ideal for enhancing your entryway, living room, or reception area

Perfect gift for those who love greenery but don’t have the time for plant care

Elegant addition to any space, bringing a natural aesthetic without effort.

Conclusion:

