Beauty from the Roots

Hair oils deeply nourish and protect your hair, providing moisture to dry ends. Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, they shield against damage from heat, chemicals, and sun exposure, promoting silky smoothness, shine, and healthy hair growth.

1. Pilgrim Patua Hair Growth :

Image Source : Myntra.com



Order Now

Pilgrim Patua Hair Growth Oil is a revolutionary, natural blend of herbs and essential oils that promotes healthy hair growth, strengthens hair follicles, and nourishes your scalp. Our unique formula combines ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to help you achieve long, luscious, and vibrant locks.

Key Features:

Natural and Organic Ingredients: No harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, or dyes

Promotes Hair Growth: Stimulates hair follicles, reduces hair fall, and enhances growth rate

Nourishes Scalp: Soothes itchiness, reduces dandruff, and promotes healthy scalp

Strengthens Hair: Repairs damaged hair, reduces breakage, and improves texture

⁠Ayurvedic Formula: Time-tested blend of herbs and essential oils

2. Soulflower Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair

Image Source : Myntra.com



Order Now

Soulflower Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair Oil is a therapeutic blend of natural ingredients that promotes healthy hair growth, reduces dandruff and itchiness, and strengthens hair follicles. This nourishing oil combines rosemary and lavender essential oils with argan and coconut oils to soothe and calm the scalp, while hydrating and protecting hair.

Key Features :

Natural & Non-GMO: Free from harsh chemicals, sulfates, and parabens

Enhances Shine & Luster: Leaves hair soft, silky, and manageable

⁠Reduces Dandruff & Itchiness: Soothes scalp irritations and reduces flaking

Dermatologically Tested: Ensures safety and effectiveness

3. Plum Pink Onion and Bhringraj Hair Growth Oil :

Image Source : Myntra.com



Order Now

Nourish your locks with Plum Onion Bhringraj Oil, a unique blend of onion oil, bhringraj, and natural herbs. This oil stimulates hair growth, reduces dandruff and itchiness, and strengthens hair roots. Its antioxidant-rich formula also helps protect against damage, breakage, and greying.

Key Features :

⁠Promotes Hair Growth: Stimulates hair scalp for thicker, fuller hair

Reduces Dandruff & Itchiness: Soothes scalp irritations for a healthier scalp

Onion Oil & Bhringraj: Potent combination for hair growth and scalp health

⁠Suitable for All Hair Types: Ideal for dry, damaged, or colour-treated hair

4. Mamaearth BhringAmla Hair Oil :

Image Source : Myntra.com



Order Now

Mamaearth BhringAmla Hair Oil is a nourishing blend of natural ingredients that promotes healthy hair growth. This oil combines the goodness of Bhringraj, Amla, and other herbs to reduce hair fall, dandruff, and itchiness. Its antioxidant-rich formula protects against damage, greying and leaving your hair soft, shiny, and manageable.

Key Features :

Ayurvedic Formula: Combines Bhringraj, Amla, and other natural herbs

No Harmful Chemicals: Sulphate-free, paraben-free, and silicone-free.

Reduces Hair Fall: Minimises hair loss and breakage

Cruelty-Free & Vegan-Friendly: Compassionate and sustainable hair care. ​

5. Dromen & Co Seabuckthorn Brew Oil with Almond Oil :

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Dromen & Co Hair Oil is a luxurious, natural blend of oils and herbs, expertly crafted to nourish and protect your hair. This non-greasy, lightweight formula promotes healthy hair growth, reduces frizz and flyaways, and leaves your locks soft, shiny, and manageable.

Key Features :

Antioxidant-Rich: Protects against damage and environmental stressors

⁠Reduces Frizz & Flyaways: Smooths and tames unruly hair

⁠Lightweight & Non-Greasy: Suitable for daily use

Promotes Hair Growth: Stimulates hair roots for thicker, fuller hair

Conclusion : Hair oils are a natural and effective solution for achieving healthy, luscious locks. With their rich blend of nutrients, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, hair oils nourish and protect hair from root to tip. Whether you're struggling with hair loss, dandruff, frizz, or damage, there's a hair oil tailored to address your specific concerns.

Disclaimer : The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.