Best Face Serum For Men In India

Face serums for men are growing trends as they are very beneficial for the skin that has not been taken care of much. These are very light and easily absorbed on the skin that can penetrate the skin and go deep into the dermis and solve specific problems which may include moisturising, anti-aging, and lightening. Thanks to the growing men’s grooming industry, there are more skincare products being launched to assist men in their skincare routine.

In this article, we have compiled the top face serums for men that are available today, the advantages that come with using face serums, and how to use them. Keep reading to know more!

Selecting the best face serum can often be a daunting task and that is why our guide can help. Here’s how to select a serum that will help you achieve healthier, more radiant skin:

1. The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum

Price: ₹274

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Man Company is here to assist you in the endeavor. This face serum is packed with vitamins for renewing the pores and skin’s tone, clearing the pores and skin’s texture for enhanced luminosity, thus leading to brighter pores and skin. This antioxidant serum can be applied as a dark spot Lightner on any spot or on areas that desire skin boost.

Features

Benefits: Boosts collagen, evens skin tone, hydrates, plumps skin, anti-aging, adds radiance, reduces dark spots, improves skin texture, minimizes pores, addresses breakouts, blackheads, sun spots, redness, and pigmentation

Use For: Face

Special Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera

Brand: The Man Company

Item Form: Liquid

Material Feature: Non-toxic, Cruelty-Free, Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free, Antioxidant

Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C

Item Weight: 31 grams

Skin Tone: All

2. Garnier Men Turbo Bright Super Serum

Price: ₹479

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Garnier Men Turbo Bright Super Serum Gel makes your skin to be moisturized, glowing, healthy, and bright. This Garnier Moisturizer works ten times deeper into the skin than regular creams and has 5X vitamin C to make the skin radiant instantly.

Features

Skin Type: All, Oily, Acne-Prone, Combination, Dry

Benefits: Dark spot correction, hydration, moisturizes, brightening

Use For: Face

Special Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Vitamin C

Brand: Garnier

Item Form: Gel

Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, Menthol, Salicylic Acid

Item Weight: 30 grams

Skin Tone: All

Material Type Free: Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free

3. Mancode Vitamin C Facial Serum

Price: ₹199

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Mancode vitamin c serum with hyaluronic acid features the best vitamin c and hyaluronic acid to produce a strong antioxidant that glides on easily to shield and illuminate your skin all day.

Features

Skin Type: Combination

Benefits: Hydrating

Use For: Face

Scent: Vitamin C

Special Ingredients: Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid

Brand: MAN CODE

Item Form: Serum

Material Feature: Antioxidant

Active Ingredients: Vitamin C

Item Weight: 50 grams

4. Beardo 2-in-1 Vitamin C Serum

Price: ₹440

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Beardo has come up with India’s first ever 2-in-1 formulation exclusively for men. The ingredients used in the toning serum are selected in such a manner that they are suitable for the men’s skin type. : Beardo serum is not composed of chemicals that are likely to cause harm to the skin which makes it suitable for all types of skin. Paraben free, Sulphate free, Silicone free, Cruelty free, 100% vegan, Made in India

Features

Skin Type: All

Benefits: Oil control

Use For: Face

Scent: Beardo Vitamin C 2-in-1 Toning Serum

Brand: BEARDO

Item Form: Drop

Material Feature: Organic, Natural

Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C

Item Weight: 92 grams

Skin Tone: All

5. UNDERATED Vitamin C Serum

Price: ₹239

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

This serum comes with Ashwagandha & Aloe Vera deeply moisturizes the skin and minimizes the effects of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines and skin sagging. It reverses all the harms that come with prolonged sun and dryness as it penetrates deeper to hydrate the skin.

Features

Skin Type: Oily, Sensitive, Dry

Benefits: Moisturizes

Use For: Face

Scent: Aloe Vera

Brand: Underated

Item Form: Drop

Material Feature: Natural

Active Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Vitamin C

Skin Tone: All

Recommended Uses: Dark spots, wrinkles, dryness

Key Factors to Consider:

Skin Type: It’s also important to find out whether the skin type is oily, dry, normal or sensitive before choosing a serum to use.

Ingredients: Choose serums that have quality and potent active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for moisture, vitamin C for illumination, retinol for wrinkles and niacinamide for the skin’s health.

Concerns: Select a serum targeting your main skincare concerns, whether it is wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, skin texture, or acne.

Texture: Think about the properties of the serum: its thickness or thinness, its density or runniness. Some are thin and which easily get absorbed in the skin while others are thick. Choose one that you would feel relaxed wearing on your skin.

Sensitivity: To provide additional care for the skin, it is recommended that the serum chosen does not contain fragrance and is as mild as possible.

SPF Protection: If you are keen on the sun protection aspect, then choose a serum that has added SPF.

Compatibility: Make sure that the serum is compatible with other skincare products that you will be applying to your skin.

By considering the above factors, one can select the right face serum and complement his or her skincare regime.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.