Buy Amazing Face Washes Under Rupees 99

The clock is ticking on the Marvel of Freedom sale, if you're looking to refresh your skincare routine without breaking the bank, now's the perfect time to stock up on face washes. With just a few days left to grab amazing deals, you can score top-quality face washes for under Rs. 99. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to pamper your skin while enjoying significant savings.

1. PureSense Grapefruit Squeeze Face Wash

PureSense Grapefruit Squeeze Face Wash is a refreshing and revitalising cleanser designed to brighten and rejuvenate your skin. Infused with the goodness of grapefruit, kiwi, and kakadu plum, this face wash offers a deep cleanse without stripping away natural oils.

Key Features

Deep Cleansing: Effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin.

Brightening: Enriched with Vitamin C, helps to reduce dullness.

Antioxidant-Rich: Contains antioxidants like glutathione and vitamin B3.

Hydrating: Maintains skin's moisture balance, leaving it soft and supple.

Natural Ingredients: Formulated with organic ingredients and free from chemicals

Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin.

2. CocoSoul Face Wash: A Natural Cleanse

CocoSoul Face Wash is a popular choice for those seeking a natural and Ayurvedic approach to skincare. It's formulated with the goodness of virgin king coconut oil, along with potent herbs like Gotukola and Neem.

Key Features

Ayurvedic Formulation: benefits of ancient Indian wisdom for skincare.

Deep Cleansing: Effectively removes impurities without drying out the skin.

Rejuvenating: Gotukola promotes skin regeneration and reduces ageing.

Natural and Chemical-Free: Free from chemicals like sulphates, parabens, silicones, and mineral oil.

Vegan and Cruelty-Free: Aligns with ethical and sustainable values.

3. Otrix Life Science Ubtan Face Wash

Otrix Life Science Ubtan Face Wash is a modern take on the traditional Indian beauty regimen. It combines the age-old wisdom of ubtan with contemporary skincare technology. By using Otrix Ubtan Face Wash, you can experience the benefits of traditional skincare while enjoying the convenience of a modern product.

Key Features

Traditional Ubtan Formula: Enriched with turmeric, saffron, almond and more

Tan Removal: Helps to reduce tan and uneven skin tone.

Exfoliation: Gently removes dead skin cells for smoother skin.

Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin.

Free from Harmful Chemicals: Paraben and sulphate-free.

4. The Man Company Vitamin C Face Wash

The Man Company Vitamin C Face Wash is specifically designed for men's skin to provide a deep cleanse and a radiant glow. It's formulated with Vitamin C and Niacinamide, two powerful antioxidants known for their skin-benefiting properties.

Key Features

Vitamin C & Niacinamide: Combats free radicals and reduces hyperpigmentation.

Deep Cleansing: Effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities without overdrying.

Antioxidant Protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage.

Brightening Effect: Promotes a radiant and even skin tone.

Gentle on Skin: Suitable for daily use without causing irritation.

5. T.A.C 7% Kumkumadi Face Wash

T.A.C 7% Kumkumadi Face Wash is a luxurious and rejuvenating cleanser infused with the potent benefits of saffron. It's designed to deeply cleanse the skin while providing a radiant glow.

Key Features

Rich in Saffron: Has skin-brightening and anti-inflammatory properties.

Deep Cleansing: Effectively removes impurities and excess oil.

Radiance Boosting: Helps to improve skin tone and texture.

Anti-Aging Benefits: Contains antioxidants to combat free radicals and signs of ageing.

Gentle Formulation: Suitable for most skin types.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.