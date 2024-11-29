Clean Hands, Happy You: Black Friday Deals

Take advantage of our exclusive Black Friday offers on hand wash and hand sanitisers to keep your hands healthy and clean. Our line of products keeps your hands hydrated and supple while providing efficient defence against bacteria and germs. We have everything you need to maintain the best possible hand hygiene, from mild, moisturising hand washes to strong, alcohol-based sanitisers. Don't pass up this chance to purchase necessary hand care items at incredible savings.

1. Ayur Hand Sanitizer Buy1Get1 Free* 100ml

Keep your hands clean and safe with Ayur Hand Sanitizer, now available with an amazing Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer. This sanitizer effectively kills germs while being gentle on your skin. Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go.

Key Features:

Effective Germ Protection: Kills 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria.

Gentle on Skin: Contains ingredients that keep your skin soft and hydrated.

Convenient Size: 100ml bottle, perfect for everyday use and easy to carry.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer: Stock up on your favorite hand sanitizer with this incredible deal.

Alcohol-Based Formula: Ensures quick and efficient sanitization.

2. Shahnaz Husain Herbal Handwash 500ml

Shahnaz Husain Herbal Handwash offers a gel-based, non-sticky formula that provides a convenient and effective way to keep your hands pure and clean anytime and anywhere.

Key Features:

Herbal Extracts: Contains a blend of powerful herbal ingredients like Cajeput oil, clove oil, neem, turmeric, basil, and mint, all known for their germicidal and antiseptic properties.

Antiviral Benefits: Enriched with lemon, which has potent antiviral properties, helping to cleanse your hands.

Aloe Vera Moisturizing: Aloe vera helps to moisturize and soften the skin.

Non-Sticky Gel Formula: The gel-based formula ensures a non-sticky feel, leaving your hands clean and refreshed without any residue.

3. Vinci Bergamot Geranium Hand Cleanser 500ml

The Vinci Bergamot Geranium Hand Cleanser is a luxurious and refreshing hand cleanser designed to provide effective cleaning while leaving your hands smelling delightful.

Key Features:

Bergamot & Geranium Blend: The combination of bergamot and geranium essential oils offers a refreshing and uplifting scent, while also providing natural antimicrobial properties.

Gentle on Skin: Formulated to cleanse your hands without drying or irritating the skin, leaving them feeling soft and smooth.

Moisturizing: Contains ingredients that help to keep your hands hydrated and moisturized, preventing dryness.

Large 500ml Size: Provides long-lasting use, ideal for home or office settings.

Suitable for Daily Use: Perfect for everyday hand hygiene while also offering an aromatic experience.

4. Koparo Combo Handwash – Aloe & Green Tea | 2500 ML

The Koparo Aloe & Green Tea Handwash offers an eco-friendly and refreshing hand cleaning solution. Formulated with the natural goodness of aloe vera and green tea, this handwash not only effectively cleanses your hands but also nourishes and protects the skin.

Key Features:

Aloe Vera & Green Tea: Aloe vera soothes and moisturizes the skin, while green tea provides antioxidant benefits.

Effective Hand Cleansing: Gently removes dirt, grime, and impurities while being soft on the skin.

Moisturizing Formula: Keeps hands hydrated and soft with regular use, preventing dryness.

Eco-Friendly: A sustainable solution that helps reduce the need for frequent repurchasing due to its large 2500ml size.

Take advantage of our amazing offers on hand washes and sanitisers this Black Friday to keep your hands moisturised, clean, and healthy. From calming, herbal hand washes that preserve and moisturise your skin to alcohol-based sanitisers that efficiently eradicate germs, our product line has everything you need. Our exclusive deals guarantee that you can stock up without going over budget, whether you need a mild, nourishing hand wash for everyday use or a portable sanitiser for on-the-go use. Take advantage of our exclusive Black Friday hand care offers to stay clean, safe, and rejuvenated.

