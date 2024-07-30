Essential YOGA Equipment for Practising at Home

If yoga is a part of your daily routine, having the right gear can elevate your practice. To get started, you'll need some basic equipment, and there are also optional accessories to consider.

Practicing yoga at home can be easier with the right equipment. It helps you feel more confident and comfortable, whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi. While yoga studios have everything, you don't need to spend a fortune to practise at home. Let's break down the essentials and some optional extras. We'll cover what you need to start and items that can help you with more challenging poses.

1. Strauss Exercise Floral Yoga Mat

Price: ₹849

A good yoga mat helps you grip the floor better in your downward-facing posture so you don’t slip out of the pose. A yoga mat will also offer a surface that is softer to your body than the floor and therefore act as a cushion to protect your skin. No matter if you are a first-time user or an experienced practitioner.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Colour: Green

Material: Plastic

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Item Weight: 1286 Grams

2. Strauss Grid Foam Roller

Price: ₹699

This Yoga Foam Roller is a fitness tool that covers all aspects of your training, from the warm-up to cool down, preventing injuries, cramps, and muscle spasms. Thus, the Strauss Fitness Massage Roller offers heavyweight and repeated-use support. This would be perfect for relieving muscle stiffness and soreness after training to help with recovery, decrease inflammation, and increase range of motion.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Model Name: ST-1317

Color: Grid (Purple)

3. Strauss Women Yoga Socks

Price: ₹239

Although most of the yoga is done without shoes, you might find it easier to do it in specially designed socks that have grip. If you are carrying your yoga mat then it is very important to have a pair of yoga socks with you if you are going to practice on the bare floor. They will assist in offering the friction of a yoga mat.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Product Type: Toeless Yoga Socks

Hygienic Protection: Eco-friendly socks keep your feet dry and help prevent contact with bacteria or unclean surfaces.

Stitched Heel: Ensures security and comfort with grips to prevent slippage.

Stretchable: Socks are stretchable.

4. Strauss Yoga Knee & Elbow Cushion Pad

Price: ₹699

Yoga cushion Pad are a good thing for anyone who does not have the flexible body because it helps you to gradually stretch into the positions. Yoga knee cushions can be used at any time and for any activity like practicing yoga, indoor gymnastics, and outdoor trips. Complements any yoga mat perfectly. The yoga kneeling pad has a sturdy and heatproof surface, water repellent and sweat, so the user can practice for a long time.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Age Range (Description): Adult

Colour: Blue

Material: EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)

Special Feature: Lightweight, Non-Slip

5. Strauss Foot/Hand Massage Roller with Wheels

Price: ₹479

It is a perfect tool to relax muscles in the foot and any other affected area of the body that is paining. Can be used towards the legs, hand, wrist, shoulder, and neck regions. Compact in size, which means you can take it with you wherever you are going. Its Acupressure Reflexology Design Makes it Effective to Improve Blood Circulation and Boost Lymphatic Drainage, Give Your Metabolism a Kick-start, Relieve Tight Muscles and Joints Pain, Treat Headaches and Migraine, Offer Good Relaxation and Regulation for Your Body, etc.

Features

Use For: Feet

Power Source: Manual

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride

Item Weight: 390 Grams

Brand: STRAUSS

Colour: Multicolour

Special Feature: Portable

Massager Form: Massage Bar

Specific Uses For Product: Plantar Fasciitis

Product Dimensions: 18L x 7W x 7H Centimeters

Is Yoga Equipment Necessary?

You can start your yoga practice with just two essentials: a good-quality yoga mat, and flexible clothes. To enhance safety or to prevent the equipment from moving around when being used, it is recommended that a non-slip mat is used. While not compulsory, a beginner will find a yoga block, yoga strap, and other apparatuses helpful in increasing flexibility and achieving proper alignment. As you progress through acquiring new knowledge, it is proposed that these tools will aid you in further practice.

Therefore, I conclude that using the very best equipment for Yoga is – your own body. In the long run, you will discover what is most beneficial to be practiced to improve your performance.

