From Matte to Glossy: A Look at the Different Types of Nail Paints

Beyond aesthetics, modern nail paints are also formulated with ingredients that promote nail health. Many brands offer polishes infused with nourishing agents like vitamins, strengthening agents, and even moisturising components to keep nails looking strong and smooth. With a variety of types available—from traditional formulas to gel polishes and quick-drying options—there's nail paint for every preference, need, and lifestyle.

1. MyGlamm Chromantic Metallic Nail Enamel - Crystal Pink

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The MyGlamm Chromantic Metallic Nail Enamel in Crystal Pink is a stunning, high-shine nail polish that offers an ultra-metallic finish in a gorgeous, soft pink shade. Perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your nails, this nail enamel is designed to provide a long-lasting, chip-resistant wear while delivering a rich, luminous colour that catches the light from every angle. The unique chromatic formula creates a vibrant metallic sheen that transforms your nails into a statement of elegance and style. Formulated with high-quality ingredients, the Crystal Pink shade offers smooth, even coverage with just a single coat, although you can layer for a more intense metallic effect.

Key Features:

Chromantic Metallic Finish: Delivers a bold metallic shine that adds a touch of sophistication and glamour to your nails

Crystal Pink Shade: A beautiful, soft pink hue with a reflective metallic sheen, perfect for adding a pop of colour to any look

Long-Lasting Wear: Designed to provide a chip-resistant, durable finish that lasts longer than traditional nail polishes

Smooth, Even Application: The easy-to-apply formula ensures smooth, even coverage with just one coat, though you can layer it for more intensity

2. Lakme 9to5 Primer + Gloss Long-Lasting Quick-Dry Nail Color Sea Blue

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lakmé 9to5 Primer + Gloss Long-Lasting Quick-Dry Nail Color in Sea Blue is a vibrant, high-performance nail polish designed to offer long-lasting colour, a glossy finish, and quick-drying benefits. Inspired by the professional world, the Lakmé 9to5 range brings you a polished, sophisticated look that suits both everyday wear and formal occasions. The Sea Blue shade is a bold, refreshing blue with a glossy, high-shine finish, giving your nails a professional yet trendy look.

Key Features:

Primer + Gloss Formula: Combines the benefits of a primer and a glossy finish, ensuring smooth application, long-lasting wear, and a professional, high-shine result

Quick-Dry: Dries quickly, making it perfect for those who need a fast manicure without compromising on quality

Long-Lasting Wear: Designed to resist chipping, the formula provides a durable, long-lasting finish that stays vibrant for days

Sea Blue Shade: A fresh, bold blue that adds a pop of color to any look, perfect for both professional and casual settings

3. SUGAR POP Quick Drying Ultra Long-Wear Glossy Finish Nail Lacquer

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The SUGAR POP Quick Drying Ultra Long-Wear Glossy Finish Nail Lacquer is a high-performance nail polish that delivers a flawless, glossy finish with ultra-long wear and quick-drying benefits. Designed for those who crave vibrant, chip-resistant colour, this nail lacquer offers a high-shine, smooth finish that enhances the look of your nails while lasting for days without chipping or fading. Available in a wide range of stunning shades, it ensures that you can express your style with a salon-quality manicure at home.

Key Features:

Quick Drying: The fast-drying formula allows you to complete your manicure in record time, without worrying about smudging or smearing

Ultra Long-Wear: The nail lacquer offers long-lasting wear that resists chipping, keeping your nails looking fresh and polished for up to a week

Glossy Finish: Provides a high-gloss shine that enhances the vibrancy of the colour and gives your nails a professional, salon-quality finish

Even Coverage: The smooth formula glides effortlessly on the nails, providing full, even coverage with just one or two coats

4. SWISS BEAUTY Color Splash Long-Lasting Quick Dry Nail Polish

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The SWISS BEAUTY Color Splash Long-Lasting Quick Dry Nail Polish is a high-performance nail color that delivers a vibrant, glossy finish with a quick-drying formula and exceptional wear time. Perfect for those who love bold, statement-making nails, this nail polish offers a splash of intense color and a flawless finish that lasts for days. Whether you're looking for a subtle everyday shade or a bright pop of color for a special occasion, the Color Splash collection has a wide range of hues to suit every mood and style.

Key Features:

Quick Dry Formula: Dries in no time, allowing you to finish your manicure without the wait, perfect for busy schedules or when you're in a rush

Long-Lasting Wear: Provides a durable, chip-resistant finish that keeps your nails looking fresh and flawless for days

Vibrant Colour Selection: Available in a range of stunning shades, from classic neutrals to bold, vibrant hues, making it easy to find the perfect colour for any occasion

Glossy Finish: Delivers a smooth, high-gloss finish that enhances the color and gives your nails a sleek, polished look

Conclusion

Nail paint is not just a beauty product—it’s a form of self-expression, a way to add a personal touch to your look, and an easy way to elevate your overall appearance. With a vast range of colours, finishes, and formulations available, there's nail polish to suit every occasion, personality, and style. From glossy to matte, bold to neutral, nail paints allow you to play with trends and create unique looks, whether you're going for a professional, polished finish or experimenting with vibrant, creative designs.

Disclaimer

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.