Get a Festive-Ready Look with Top Foundations on Sale at Myntra

Get ready for a festive look with Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024! Enjoy tremendous discounts of up to 60% off on Myntra's best beauty and makeup choices. Whether you are searching for the perfect foundation or brightening lip colors, it's all covered in the incredible array Myntra provides. The occasion does not get any better than now as you walk back home with your updated makeover collection and catch the new beauty trend. So hurry and shop for your favorites today at utterly amazing prices. Check the top foundation on sale below:

1. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Foundation 16H Oil Control 30 ml - Ivory 115

Price: ₹298

Achieve a flawless complexion with the Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Foundation. Designed specifically for normal to oily skin types, this innovative formula utilizes micro-powders to effectively control shine and minimize the appearance of pores, providing a smooth and refined finish. Experience all-day wear with this lightweight foundation that offers medium coverage while maintaining a natural look. Dermatologist and allergy tested, it ensures a non-comedogenic option for sensitive skin, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable foundation that enhances their beauty effortlessly.

Key Features:

-Shade Name: 115 Ivory, perfect for fair to light skin tones.

-Oil Control: Effectively combats shine for a matte finish throughout the day.

-Coverage: Provides medium coverage for a natural yet polished appearance.

-Finish: Delivers a seamless matte finish that refines pores.

-Formulation: Lightweight liquid formulation that feels comfortable on the skin.

-Sun Protection: Includes ingredients to help protect the skin from sun damage.

-Skin Type: Suitable for sensitive skin, ensuring gentle application.

-Sustainability: Regular preference for environmentally conscious consumers.

2. Lakme Xtraordin-airy Mattereal Mousse Foundation, Matte Finish - 01 Classic Ivory, 25g

Price: ₹341

Discover the secret to naturally flawless skin with Lakmé Xtraordin-airy Mattereal Mousse Foundation. Specially formulated for fair to light skin tones, this mousse foundation combines the benefits of a lightweight texture with a matte finish, allowing your skin to breathe while providing medium coverage that lasts up to 16 hours. With an innovative SPF-8 formula, it not only enhances your complexion but also helps protect your skin from sun damage. Available in six versatile shades, this foundation is perfect for any occasion, giving you a beautifully even tone without the need for frequent touch-ups.

Key Features:

-Shade Name: 01 Classic Ivory, ideal for fair to light skin tones.

-Pore Minimizing and Blurring: Effectively reduces the appearance of pores for a smooth finish.

-Coverage: Provides medium coverage, perfect for achieving a naturally radiant look.

-Finish: Matte finish that keeps your complexion looking fresh and polished.

-Formulation: Lightweight mousse formulation for easy application and comfort.

-SPF Protection: Contains SPF-8 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

-Skin Type: Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin.

-Sustainability: Regular preference for eco-conscious consumers.

3. SUGAR POP Full-Coverage 10-Hour Stay Water-Resistant Liquid Foundation 30ml - Cashew 01

Price: ₹ 399

Unleash your inner beauty with the SUGAR POP Full-Coverage 10-Hour Stay Water-Resistant Liquid Foundation. This powerful formula is designed to cover, highlight, and enhance your best features effortlessly. Whether you're tackling dark circles, spots, or pigmentation, this foundation has you covered! Its waterproof and ultra-matte properties ensure a flawless look that lasts throughout the day without any creasing or smudging. Enriched with Vitamin E, this lightweight foundation not only provides full coverage but also hydrates and brightens your skin for a radiant finish. Available in three shades, it’s the perfect choice for every skin tone.

Key Features:

-Shade Name: Cashew 01, ideal for various skin tones.

-Full Coverage: Effectively conceals dark circles, pigmentation, and blemishes, while enhancing your natural features.

-Long-Lasting: Waterproof formula that stays intact for up to 10 hours, ensuring a smudge-free look.

-Ultra-Matte Finish: Highly pigmented for a matte finish that keeps shine at bay.

-Enriched with Vitamin E: Hydrates and brightens the skin, promoting a healthy complexion.

-Smooth Application: Provides a seamless finish that feels lightweight on the skin.

-Shade Range: Available in three shades to suit a variety of skin tones.

-Cruelty-Free: All SUGAR POP products are 100% vegetarian, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

4. FACES CANADA 3-in-1 All Day Hydra Matte SPF30 Foundation 25ml - Absolute Ivory 012

Price: ₹400

Transform your foundation game with the FACES CANADA 3-in-1 All Day Hydra Matte SPF30 Foundation. This innovative formula is designed to be your all-in-one solution for flawless skin, offering superior coverage, lasting hydration, and sun protection all in a lightweight package. With the power of aloe vera and SPF 30, this foundation not only conceals blemishes and dark spots but also nourishes your skin, making it visibly brighter and hydrated throughout the day.

Key Features:

-3-in-1 Formula: Combines the benefits of a high-coverage foundation, moisturizer, and sunscreen with SPF 30 for complete skin protection.

-Lightweight Texture: The foundation is incredibly lightweight, providing all-day comfort without feeling heavy on the skin.

-Oil-Free: Features a silky smooth texture that blends effortlessly, covering blemishes and leaving your skin looking flawlessly matte.

-Infused with Aloe Vera and Vitamin C: Delivers 24-hour hydration and instantly brightens your complexion while promoting overall skin health.

-Wide Shade Range: Available in 10 versatile shades to ensure a perfect match for every skin tone and undertone.

-Safe Ingredients: Free from parabens, mineral oils, and alcohol, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

5. SUGAR Rage For Coverage 24Hr Foundation for Light Warm Undertone 25 ml - Latte 10

Price: ₹479

Achieve a stunning, long-lasting complexion with the SUGAR Rage For Coverage 24Hr Foundation. This high-performance foundation is expertly formulated for a flawless finish that stands the test of time. With its rich, creamy texture, it effortlessly blends into the skin, providing full coverage that conceals imperfections while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The matte finish lasts up to 24 hours, ensuring your skin looks shine-free and beautifully polished all day long.

Key Features:

-Shade Name: 10 Latte, ideal for light to medium skin tones with warm undertones.

-Full Coverage: Offers maximum coverage to effectively conceal blemishes and imperfections.

-Matte Finish: Delivers a seamless matte finish, perfect for a polished look.

-Sebum-Absorbing Formula: Helps control shine, keeping your skin looking fresh and flawless.

-Pore Minimizing and Blurring: Smooth out fine lines and imperfections for a refined appearance.

-Fragrance-Free: Suitable for sensitive skin, free from added fragrances that can irritate.

-Sustainable: Regular preference for eco-conscious consumers.

Conclusion:

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE. It is a golden opportunity wherein you get the chance to be a part of luxury beauty purchases and money almost spent. Now all the favored makeup and skincare products can be picked up at affordable discounts of up to 60% from renowned brands. So, get rid of the oldness in your beauty routine and find yourself some new favorites. Shop now and find beauty in you today.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.