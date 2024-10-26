Get a Radiant Glow and Healthy Skin with the best Vitamin C Face Serums

The Vitamin C serums line is one of the most known serums that have the powerful property of being an antioxidant; they may brighten up the skin, lighten dark spots, and even out the texture, making them a must-have in any skincare routine. Be it dullness, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines; Vitamin C is a serum for everyone. Coming up, the festival of lights is the perfect time for revamping your skincare collection with fantastic deals available on top-rated Vitamin C serums on Amazon, Myntra, and Marvelof. Cheers to glowing, rejuvenated skin with the festive spirit.

1. The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

Price: ₹249

Image source: Amazon.in



Order Now

This budget-friendly serum from The Man Company combines a high concentration of Vitamin C with hydrating hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for those looking to brighten their skin and retain moisture. Unlock radiant skin with The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum, a potent blend designed to rejuvenate your complexion. Enriched with powerful antioxidants, this serum targets dark spots and improves skin texture while infusing your skin with the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid. Its lightweight formula absorbs easily, leaving skin feeling refreshed and smooth.

Features:

-Superior Antioxidant Serum: Infused with Vitamin C, this serum helps eliminate dark spots, minimize pores, and reduce breakouts, promoting a healthier and more even skin tone.

-Potent Ingredients: Formulated with concentrated hyaluronic acid, moringa essential oil, gotu kola extract, licorice extract, and aloe vera, this serum enhances hydration and skin healing.

-Deep Hydration: Hyaluronic acid penetrates deep into the skin, making it plumper, softer, and smoother while promoting skin cell regeneration for a revitalized look.

-Skin Brightening: This face serum is designed to brighten and tone your complexion, acting as a dark spot lightener and enhancing your skin’s overall radiance.

-Safe for All Skin Types: Free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, this cruelty-free serum is gentle and suitable for all skin types, making it a reliable choice for your skincare routine.

2. LAKMÉ Vit C Brilliance Serum 10% Complex 15Ml

Price: ₹323

Image source: Amazon.in



Order Now

LAKMÉ’s Vit C Brilliance Serum is formulated with a 10% Vitamin C, Jicama Extract, and Vitamin E, this serum works effectively to combat oxidative stress and diminish dark spots. This serum is ideal for those who want a gentle yet effective boost of Vitamin C. Its compact size makes it a convenient option for travel and quick touch-ups.Suitable for all skin types, it promises a vibrant and healthy glow, making it a must-have addition to your skincare routine.

Features:

-Powerhouse Against Oxidative Stress: This serum is packed with antioxidants that help protect your skin from environmental damage, promoting overall skin health.

-Ultimate Antioxidant-Powered Glow: The unique blend of Vitamin C and Jicama Extract delivers a natural brilliance, enhancing your skin’s luminosity and radiance.

-Dark Spot Treatment: Specifically formulated to target dark spots, this serum helps to even out your skin tone and reduce pigmentation for a clearer complexion.

-Natural Ingredients: Made with natural ingredients, this serum is gentle on the skin, providing effective care without harsh chemicals.

-Vibrant, Healthy Glow: Regular use of this serum leaves your skin looking vibrant and healthy, ensuring you radiate confidence with every application.

3. Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Face Serum with Niacinamide & Kakadu Plum - 30 ml

Price: ₹ 545

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Pilgrim’s Vitamin C serum is infused with Kakadu plum, a powerful antioxidant, and niacinamide to refine pores and boost skin radiance. This combination makes it a great choice for those who want to address both hyperpigmentation and skin texture. This natural, unscented serum is crafted to deliver visible results within days, reducing dark spots and enhancing your skin’s natural glow. Suitable for all skin types, it’s an essential addition for anyone looking to brighten and improve skin texture.

Features:

-Fast-Acting Brightness: Achieve glowing, brighter skin in just 5 days with 10% Vitamin C and 5% Niacinamide.

-Dark Spot Reduction: Visibly reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation in as little as 3 days for a more even complexion.

-Evens Skin Tone: Effectively fades discoloration, making it an ideal serum for beginners looking for a balanced, smooth skin tone.

-Natural Ingredients: Enriched with Kakadu Plum, a potent source of Vitamin C, this serum naturally enhances radiance.

-Gentle on All Skin Types: Free from harsh chemicals, it’s suitable for all skin tones and types, offering a gentle but effective skincare solution.

4. Mamaearth 10% Vitamin C Face Serum With Vitamin C And Gotu Kola (30ml)

Price: ₹559

Image source: Marvelof

Order Now

Experience the power of Vitamin C and Gotu Kola with Mamaearth's 10% Vitamin C Face Serum. This revitalizing formula is designed to brighten, hydrate, and even out skin tone. Niacinamide helps target signs of aging, leaving you with a youthful glow. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and refreshed.

Features:

-Brightening Power: Enriched with Vitamin C to naturally brighten and even skin tone.

-Anti-Aging Support: Niacinamide reduces signs of aging by protecting skin from free radicals.

-Quick Absorption: Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula leaves skin soft without any greasy residue.

-Safe Ingredients: Free from parabens, silicones, mineral oils, and dyes for safe, everyday use.

-Collagen Boost: Gotu Kola extract enhances collagen production, improving skin elasticity and texture.

5. Minimalist Vitamin C 10% Face Serum for Glowing Skin 30 ml

Price: ₹664

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Minimalist Vitamin C serum offers a potent formula aimed at enhancing skin glow and addressing dullness. Achieve a natural glow with Minimalist's Vitamin C 10% Face Serum, designed for all skin types. This potent serum uses stable Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, a Vitamin C derivative, for enhanced brightness and maximum effectiveness. With soothing Centella water and hydrating Acetyl Glucosamine, it’s crafted for those seeking clear, radiant skin without irritation.

Features:

-Stable, Potent Vitamin C: Formulated with 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, delivering 86% pure Vitamin C benefits for lasting brightness.

-Natural Glow Enhancer: Effectively reduces melanin production, minimizes dullness, and protects against environmental damage.

-Hydrating & Soothing: Infused with Centella water to calm the skin and 1% Acetyl Glucosamine to boost hydration and natural exfoliation.

-Clean Beauty Formula: Free from fragrances, silicones, parabens, sulfates, essential oils, and dyes for a non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and oil-free experience.

-Suitable for All Skin Types: With its anti-inflammatory properties, this serum is ideal even for sensitive skin, offering a gentle yet powerful brightening effect.

Conclusion:

Adding a Vitamin C serum to your skincare routine can make a noticeable difference in your skin’s health and appearance. From budget-friendly options to premium picks, there’s a serum here to suit every skin type and need. Every product that features on this list will enrich and perfect your complexion, dealing with widespread skin issues. Get that glow from the following serums when Diwali sales are approaching Amazon, Myntra, and Marvelof. These sales are a jam-packed window for every budget and skin type!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.