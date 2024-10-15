Great Festive Sale: Up to 40% Off On Pimple Patches

Get ready to glow this festive season with our amazing sale on pimple patches. Enjoy up to 40% off on our best-selling products and say goodbye to blemishes. Our pimple patches are designed to gently absorb excess oil and impurities, providing you with clear, confident skin. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer. Shop now and celebrate the festive season with a radiant complexion.

1. Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patch for Face (Circular 36 Dots)

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Our Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patches are designed to provide a discreet and effective solution for acne-prone skin. These invisible facial stickers are made with 100% hydrocolloid.

Key Features:

100% Hydrocolloid: Ensures gentle and effective pimple treatment.

Invisible Design: Blends seamlessly with your skin tone.

Circular Shape: Perfectly fits most pimple sizes.

36 Dots: Provides ample patches for multiple uses.

Fast-Acting: Helps reduce redness, swelling, and discomfort.

Discreet Application: Can be worn under makeup.

Gentle on Skin: Suitable for sensitive skin types.

2. Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patch - Invisible Facial Stickers Cover

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Our Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patches are designed to provide a discreet and effective solution for acne-prone skin. These invisible facial stickers are made with 100% hydrocolloid, a gentle material that absorbs excess oil.

Key Features:

100% Hydrocolloid: Ensures gentle and effective pimple treatment.

Invisible Design: Blends seamlessly with your skin tone.

Rectangular Shape: Ideal for larger or elongated pimples.

Fast-Acting: Helps reduce redness, swelling, and discomfort.

Discreet Application: Can be worn under makeup.

Gentle on Skin: Suitable for sensitive skin types.

3. Beardhood Acne Pimple Patch, 72 Dots

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Our Beardhood Acne Pimple Patches are designed to provide a discreet and effective solution for acne-prone skin, even for those with facial hair. These invisible patches are made with 100% hydrocolloid, a gentle material that absorbs excess oil, pus, and impurities from pimples, promoting faster healing.

Key Features:

100% Hydrocolloid: Ensures gentle and effective pimple treatment.

Invisible Design: Blends seamlessly with your skin tone.

72 Dots: Provides ample patches for extended use.

Fast-Acting: Helps reduce redness, swelling, and discomfort.

Discreet Application: Can be worn under facial hair.

Gentle on Skin: Suitable for sensitive skin types.

4. Sotrue Acne Pimple Patches for Face (72 Patches) with 2 Nose Strips

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Our Sotrue Acne Pimple Patches offer a comprehensive solution for acne-prone skin. These invisible patches are made with 100% hydrocolloid, a gentle material that absorbs excess oil, pus, and impurities from pimples

Key Features:

100% Hydrocolloid: Ensures gentle and effective pimple treatment.

Invisible Design: Blends seamlessly with your skin tone.

72 Patches: Provides ample patches for extended use.

Fast-Acting: Helps reduce redness, swelling, and discomfort.

Gentle on Skin: Suitable for sensitive skin types.

2 Nose Cleansing Strips: Effectively removes blackheads and impurities.

Refreshing and Clean: Leaves your skin feeling revitalized.

5. Rejusure Acne Patch For All Skin Types Men & Women (Pack of 1)

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Our Rejusure Acne Patches offer a discreet and effective solution for acne-prone skin. These waterproof patches are designed to absorb excess oil, pus, and impurities from pimples.

Key Features:

Waterproof Design: Ideal for use in humid or wet conditions.

Absorbs Pimples Overnight: Provides quick and effective results.

Reduces Excess Oil: Helps prevent future breakouts.

Korean Spot Patch: Offers a traditional and effective acne treatment.

Suitable for All Skin Types: Can be used by men and women.

Discreet Application: Blends seamlessly with your skin tone.

Resolve acne before it steals your joyous mood. Just in time for the festive season, take advantage of our amazing deal on pimple patches to get clear, confident skin. You can pick from a range of choices, such as our Beardhood, Sotrue, Urban Yog, and Rejusure patches, to find the ideal remedy for your skin type. Get your shopping done now to celebrate the festive season with a glowing face.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.