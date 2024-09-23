Lipstick Wonders Under ₹299 at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale

It makes you wonder if you are ready for that next level in make-up, but not at the expense of style much deeper into your pocket. Here comes the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale to present a wide list of lipsticks for the price of less than ₹299. These all-rated products not only offer you a stunning hue and classy veneer but also exhibit laudable durability and a cozy feel. Whether it is to be worn every day or for special occasions, they ensure that they give as good a quality as the costly ones in the market.

Each lipstick packs full color that glides on with ease when applied, leaving the lips looking great all day., The options are completely free from cruelty and are also vegan based thus the beauty options that are personalized are safe. Now, let us reveal what makes these lipsticks some of the best in the budget range and discuss how today we can further enhance this luxurious packaging.

1. MARS Plush Velvet Ultra Matte Bullet Lipstick - Rose Quartz-22

Price: ₹185

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Update your lipstick with MARS Plush Velvet Ultra Matte Bullet Lipstick in Rose Quartz-22. This lipstick gives you a super vibrant, rich color that's completely coverage in one stroke for rich, dimension full color. It also smoothes on with a creamy texture making application a breeze and lasts long to keep your lips perfectly painted all day, never needing touch-ups. Plus, being moisturizing, your lip balm will ensure that the lips are hydrated and comfortable, thus suitable for daily use and special occasions.

Key Features:

-Color Family: Pink

-Shade Name: Rose Quartz-22

-Coverage: Full Coverage

-Finish: Matte

-High Color Payoff: Yes

-Preference: Vegan and Sustainable

-Regular Use: Ideal for everyday and special occasions

2. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick - 657 Nude Nuance

Price: ₹190

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover the charm of Maybelline New York's Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Nude Nuance 657. This lipstick boasts a very vibrant rich shade matching its picture online. A smoother and creamier texture enables effortless application with long-lasting wear. The stay for a while for hours reduces reapplication to a great extent, thus perfect for daily wear or special occasions where you wish quality and performance from the product.

Key Features:

-Color Family: Nude

-Coverage: Full Coverage

-Finish: Matte

-Pigmentation: Highly pigmented for intense color

-Moisturizing: Infused with honey nectar for hydration

-Application: Glide smoothly for a creamy matte finish

-Preference: Fragrance-Free and Sustainable

-Usage: Ideal for regular wear

3. SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transfer Proof & Waterproof Lipstick 4g - Coral Delight 03

Price: ₹199

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Feel the vivacity of the Ultra-Stay Transfer Proof & Waterproof Lipstick in Coral Delight 03 from SUGAR POP. You will enjoy a wonderful pinky color, sheer coverage with just one swipe, and matte for the best, long-lasting finish for the occasion. It is transfer-proof and waterproof, so you can get the whole day without taking even one touch-up on your lipstick. Also, it's cruelty-free and sustainable. Perfect alternative for those who care about beauty with a conscience.

Key Features:

-Color Family: Pink

-Coverage: Full Coverage

-Finish: Matte

-Transfer Proof: Yes

-Preference: Cruelty-Free and Sustainable

-Usage: Ideal for regular wear and all-day confidence

4. Lakme Cushion Matte Long-Lasting Lipstick with French Rose Oil - Red Siren

Price: ₹224

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Richen up with the extra lacquer of Lakme's Cushion Matte Long-Lasting Lipstick in Red Siren. The French rose oil added to it gives its lipstick a smooth velvety texture with which it can glide on to give one a comfortable, matte finish. Users want it for full coverage and red color. Yet it endures for long, yet does not dry out your lips. The color fits anyone, in any situation: this lipstick is especially loved by those who like this kind of heavy, elegant tones.

Key Features:

-Color Family: Red

-Coverage: Full Coverage

-Finish: Matte

-Waterproof: Yes

-Preference: Sustainable

-Usage: Ideal for regular wear, though touch-ups may be needed depending on your activities.

5. MyGlamm LIT Creamy Matte Lipstick-French 75 - 3.7g

Price: ₹267

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

MyGlamm's LIT Creamy Matte Lipstick in French 75 will bring back the old-school charm. The purple hue is a rather sultry color and portrays a timelessness that is forever in fashion. The creamy texture and mad matte finish promise you a treat. Long-lasting wear and controlled slimstick design promise there won't be any smear. PETA-approved, and cruelty-free, too, it is the conscious choice for beauty enthusiasts.

Key Features:

-Color Family: Purple

-Coverage: Medium Coverage

-Finish: Matte

-Moisturizing: Yes

-Preference: Cruelty-Free and Sustainable

-Usage: Perfect for achieving a polished look with precision application.

Conclusion

Big Fashion Festival Sale on Myntra is one excellent means of splurging on makeup-it has just the right lipsticks as there are the most affordable lip glosses at under ₹299. So it does not just promise a luxurious feel but competes with high-end brands of its quality when applied. Smoothened, lively, and long-lasting vibrancy gives lips so fabulous-looking that they can be sported throughout the day.

You can shop for 100% original products, with free pay-on-delivery options and easy 15-day exchanges, to shop with confidence, while many of these lipsticks are also vegan and cruelty-free, aligning with a conscious beauty ethos. Don't let this offer pass you by restocking that favorite range of lipsticks at unbeatable prices! Sack them in now and enjoy the low sales pouting possibilities are endless!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.