Myntra Big Fashion Festival: 30% and Above Off On Face Moisturizer

1. Earth Rhythm's Phyto Clear Oil Free Moisturizer

Earth Rhythm's Phyto Clear Oil Free Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy cream that is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. It is enriched with botanical ingredients like centella, horsetail, and sage extracts, which work together to soothe, hydrate, and heal the skin. The moisturizer also provides antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors and helps to prevent acne by keeping excess sebum and bacteria at bay.

Key benefits:

Lightweight and non-greasy texture

Hydrates and soothes oily, acne-prone skin

Contains botanical ingredients like centella, horsetail, and sage extracts

Helps to prevent acne

Cruelty-free and vegan

Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals

2. TNW the Natural Wash Face Moisturizing Gel-Cream With Green Tea & Cucumber - 50g

TNW the Natural Wash Face Moisturizing Gel-Cream is a lightweight and refreshing moisturizer that is perfect for all skin types. It is formulated with natural ingredients like green tea and cucumber, which are known for their hydrating, soothing, and antioxidant properties. The gel-cream texture absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling soft, hydrated, and refreshed.

Key benefits:

Lightweight and refreshing gel-cream texture

Contains natural ingredients like green tea and cucumber

Hydrates and soothes the skin

Provides antioxidant protection

Suitable for all skin types

3. The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Skin Brightening Moisturizing Cream 50 ml

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Skin Brightening Moisturizing Cream is a luxurious cream that is formulated to brighten and hydrate the skin. It is enriched with rice extract, which is known for its brightening and anti-aging properties, and ceramide, which helps to strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss. The cream is also lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for all skin types.

Key benefits:

Brightens and illuminates the skin

Hydrates and moisturizes the skin

Contains rice extract and ceramide

Lightweight and non-greasy texture

Suitable for all skin types

4. DR. SHETHS Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer - 100g

DR. SHETHS Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer is a lightweight and non-greasy cream that is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. It is formulated with ceramide and vitamin C, two powerful ingredients that work together to hydrate, brighten, and protect the skin. Ceramide helps to strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss, while vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Key benefits:

Lightweight and non-greasy texture

Contains ceramide and vitamin C

Helps to brighten and even out the skin tone

Protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

5. Aqualogica Illuminate & Hydra Gel Moisturizer With Wild Berries - 200g

Aqualogica's Illuminate & Hydra Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight and refreshing gel-cream that is perfect for all skin types. It is formulated with a blend of wild berries, which are rich in antioxidants and provide hydration to the skin. The gel-cream texture absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling soft, hydrated, and refreshed.

Key benefits:

Lightweight and refreshing gel-cream texture

Contains a blend of wild berries

Provides antioxidant protection

Absorbs quickly into the skin

Suitable for all skin types

