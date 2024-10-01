Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Offers on Nivea Personal Care Products

Get ready to pamper yourself with Nivea's range of personal care products during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival. This annual event is known for its incredible deals and discounts on top brands, and Nivea is no exception. From moisturizing lotions to refreshing deodorants, you'll find everything you need to keep your skin healthy and radiant.

1. Nivea Unisex Soft Light Moisturizing Non-Sticky Cream -300 ml

Experience the refreshing sensation of Nivea's Soft Light Moisturizing Cream. This versatile cream is perfect for both men and women, offering a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into your skin. Enriched with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, it provides intensive hydration without leaving a sticky residue.

Key benefits:

Lightweight and non-sticky: Ensures a comfortable, non-greasy feel.

Intensive moisturization: Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil deeply hydrate your skin.

Suitable for all skin types: Suitable for everyone, regardless of sensitivity.

Multi-purpose use: Apply to your face, hands, and body for daily hydration.

Dermatologically approved: Dermatologically approved formula.

2. Nivea Unisex Cocoa Nourish 48h Deep Moisturising Body Lotion 400 ml

Indulge in the rich, comforting aroma of cocoa as you nourish your dry skin with Nivea's Unisex Cocoa Nourish Body Lotion. This specially formulated lotion provides intense hydration that lasts up to 48 hours, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and supple.

Key benefits:

Deep hydration: The formula penetrates deep into your skin.

Nourishing cocoa: Cocoa butter helps to soothe and soften dry, rough skin.

Long-lasting hydration: Enjoy up to 48 hours of moisture for healthy skin.

Suitable for very dry skin: Address the needs of dry, sensitive skin.

Absorbs quickly: Absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue.

3. Nivea Set of 3 Shower Gel - Water Lily & Oil + Lemon & Oil + Frangipani & Oil - 250ml

Indulge in a sensory experience with Nivea's Set of 3 Shower Gels. Each shower gel features a unique blend of natural oils and captivating fragrances to cleanse and revitalize your skin.

Key benefits:

Gentle cleansing: Effectively cleanse your skin without stripping away natural oils.

Nourishing oils: The natural oils help to hydrate and soften your skin.

Invigorating fragrances: Uplifting scents of water lily, lemon, and frangipani.

Set of three: Discover your favorite fragrance with this convenient set.

4. Nivea Women Set of 2 Pearl & Beauty Deodorant Roll On with Avocado Oil - 50ml Each

Experience the luxurious fragrance of pearls and the nourishing benefits of avocado oil with Nivea's Women Set of 2 Deodorant Roll-Ons. These deodorants offer long-lasting protection against odor, while also caring for your underarms.

Key benefits:

Long-lasting protection: Stay fresh and confident throughout the day

Nourishing avocado oil: Avocado oil helps to soothe and moisturize.

Pearl fragrance: Indulge in the delicate, feminine scent of pearls.

Set of two: Enjoy a convenient supply of your favorite deodorant.

Gentle on skin: The formula is gentle and non-irritating.

5. NIVEA Set of 2 Berry Shine 24H Melt-In Moisture Lip Balms

Indulge your lips in a burst of berry-licious flavor and long-lasting hydration with NIVEA's Set of 2 Berry Shine Lip Balms. These melt-in lip balms provide 24 hours of moisture, leaving your lips soft, supple, and kissably smooth.

Key benefits:

24-hour hydration: Keep your lips moisturized and protected throughout

Berry flavors: Enjoy the delicious taste of juicy berries.

Melt-in texture: The balms melt effortlessly onto your lips.

Soft and supple lips: Experience noticeably softer, smoother lips.

Compact size: Easy to carry in your purse or pocket.

Don't miss out on the incredible deals and discounts on Nivea products during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival. From moisturizing creams to refreshing shower gels and long-lasting deodorants, Nivea has everything you need to pamper yourself and keep your skin looking and feeling its best. With a wide range of products and captivating fragrances, there's something for everyone. So, treat yourself and indulge in the luxurious world of Nivea!

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.