Myntra Mega Sale Unbelievable Discounts on Fashion & More: Shop Now

1. LOreal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Removing Dandruff

Loreal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is expertly formulated to target and eliminate dandruff while nourishing the scalp. This advanced shampoo works to cleanse and soothe the scalp, reducing irritation and flakiness for healthier-looking hair. Infused with powerful ingredients, it provides lasting results and helps maintain scalp balance. Suitable for all hair types, it leaves hair feeling refreshed, soft, and manageable. The gentle formula ensures effective dandruff removal without stripping essential moisture, making it a perfect addition to any hair care routine.

Price: 950

Key Features:

Effectively removes dandruff and prevents recurrence. Soothes and calms the scalp to reduce irritation. Gentle formula suitable for all hair types. Infused with nourishing ingredients for scalp health.

2. Loreal Professionnel Vitamino Color Shampoo for Color Protection with Resveratrol

Loreal Professionnel Vitamino Color Shampoo with Resveratrol is specially formulated to protect and prolong the vibrancy of color-treated hair. This gentle shampoo helps maintain color intensity while providing deep nourishment and hydration. It shields hair from environmental stressors and fading, ensuring color stays fresh and radiant for longer. The lightweight formula helps to cleanse without stripping, leaving hair feeling soft, smooth, and full of life.

Price: 790

Key Features:

Enhances shine and color radiance. Helps prevent dryness and breakage in colored hair. Maintains hair's natural moisture balance. Lightweight formula suitable for frequent use.

3. Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo with Milk Protein & Multivitamins

Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo is enriched with milk protein and multivitamins to nourish and strengthen hair from root to tip. This daily-use shampoo is designed to promote healthy hair growth while ensuring each strand is resilient and full of life. Its unique formula provides deep nourishment, making hair stronger, smoother, and more manageable. Ideal for families, it is gentle yet effective in removing impurities without stripping the scalp’s natural oils. The milk protein helps to fortify hair structure, while multivitamins enhance overall hair health.

Price: 431

Key Features:

Suitable for all hair types. Family-friendly formula. Supports long, healthy hair growth. Adds a natural shine to hair.

4. WishCare Multi Peptide Rice Water Anti Hairfall Shampoo

WishCare Multi Peptide Rice Water Anti Hairfall Shampoo is formulated with the power of fermented rice water and multi-peptides to reduce hair fall and promote stronger, healthier hair. This nourishing shampoo targets the root causes of hair thinning and breakage while providing essential nutrients for hair growth. The unique blend of rice water and peptides works to strengthen the hair shaft, improve elasticity, and restore vitality. With regular use, hair becomes visibly fuller, smoother, and more resilient.

Price: 399

Key Features:

Formulated with natural, traditional ingredients. Free from harsh chemicals and parabens. Balances scalp pH to prevent dryness and irritation. Offers a mild, refreshing fragrance for a pleasant wash experience.

5. Bare Anatomy Expert Anti Dandruff Shampoo With Salicylic Acid

Bare Anatomy Expert Anti Dandruff Shampoo with Salicylic Acid is a dermatologist-backed solution designed to combat dandruff effectively while soothing the scalp. Formulated with salicylic acid, this shampoo works to exfoliate and remove flakes, unclogging pores and promoting a healthy scalp environment. It reduces irritation and itching, making the hair feel refreshed and revitalized. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it helps restore moisture to the scalp and strengthens hair from the roots.

Price: 349

Key Features:

Contains salicylic acid for effective dandruff control. Exfoliates the scalp to remove dead skin cells and flakes. Unclogs pores for a healthier scalp environment. Helps reduce scalp redness and inflammation.

Conclusion:

