Shop Nourishing Lip Balms for Soft, Protected Lips on Myntra

Whether you need a moisturizing balm with a natural tint or a lip treatment that keeps your lips soft and plump, you'll find the perfect option here. Available in a variety of shades, from subtle nude tones to clear glosses, making it easy to find one that fits your style. Lightweight and non-greasy, they glide on smoothly, leaving your lips feeling hydrated and looking naturally radiant. Plus, the easy-to-carry packaging ensures you can nourish your lips anytime, anywhere.

1. Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Tinted Lip Balm with Olive Oil & Vitamin E 10ml - Pomegranate

The Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Tinted Lip Balm in Pomegranate is a nourishing lip care essential, enriched with olive oil and vitamin E. This lip balm not only provides a subtle tint for a natural pop of color but also deeply hydrates and softens lips, leaving them smooth and supple. Its lightweight formula ensures a non-sticky feel, making it perfect for everyday use.

Price: 101

Key Features:

Nourishing Ingredients: Enriched with olive oil and vitamin E for deep hydration and protection. Subtle Tint: Provides a natural pomegranate shade for a healthy, rosy glow. Non-Sticky Formula: Lightweight texture for a comfortable, all-day wear. Portable Size: Compact 10ml tube, perfect for on-the-go application.

2. Lakme Lip Love Chapstick SPF 15 Lip Care - Caramel (4.5gm)

Lakme Lip Love Chapstick in Caramel is a moisturizing lip care product designed to provide long-lasting hydration while protecting your lips from the sun with SPF 15. Its smooth, non-greasy formula helps to keep your lips soft, nourished, and conditioned throughout the day. The delicious caramel flavor adds a subtle sweetness, making it a treat for your lips. Ideal for daily use, this lip balm offers both protection and a natural shine, ensuring your lips stay healthy and beautiful.

Price: 112

Key Features:

Long-Lasting Hydration: Provides hours of moisture without frequent reapplication. Easy Application: Glide-on stick format for smooth, hassle-free application. Lightweight Formula: Doesn't feel heavy or sticky on the lips. Ideal for All Skin Types: Suitable for both dry and normal lips.

3. Biotique Berry Plumping Lip Balm To Reduce Pigmentations & Instantly Plump - 12g

Biotique Berry Plumping Lip Balm is a natural lip treatment that helps reduce pigmentation and provides an instant plumping effect. Infused with the goodness of berry extracts and other nourishing ingredients, this lip balm deeply hydrates and softens lips while enhancing their natural color. With regular use, it helps even out lip tone, making them look fuller and more vibrant. The 12g size ensures long-lasting hydration and a smooth, soft feel throughout the day, offering a perfect balance of care and beauty.

Price: 136

Key Features:

Softens Lips: Smoothens rough and dry lips, making them feel nourished. 100% Ayurvedic Formula: Made with natural, herbal ingredients. Travel-Friendly Packaging: Compact and easy to carry around for quick use. Improves Lip Health: Regular use helps restore lip softness and prevent dryness.

4. DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Ceramide & Peptide SPF50 Lip Balm with Avocado 10g - Warm Nude

DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Ceramide & Peptide SPF50 Lip Balm in Warm Nude is a powerful lip care solution designed to nourish and protect your lips. Infused with ceramides, peptides, and avocado, this lip balm helps repair and hydrate dry, damaged lips while providing broad-spectrum sun protection with SPF 50. The warm nude tint adds a natural color, making it perfect for daily wear. Its rich, soothing formula shields lips from environmental stressors, leaving them soft, plump, and healthy.

Price: 247

Key Features:

Brightens Lips: Instantly enhances the natural color for a youthful look. Non-Tinted Formula: Provides natural, glossy shine without any color. Cruelty-Free: Not tested on animals, ensuring ethical production. Safe for Daily Use: Ideal for everyday use to maintain soft, healthy lips.

Conclusion:

Myntra’s lip balm collection offers everything you need to keep your lips looking and feeling their best. With ingredients that repair, protect, and hydrate, these balms are the perfect addition to your beauty routine. Hurry, the sale won't last forever. shop now and get your favorite lip balms at a fantastic price.

