Shop the Best Face Washes at Huge Discounts: Myntra End of Reason Sale

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is back, and it's bringing incredible discounts on a wide range of beauty and skincare products, including face washes! Starting from 7th December to 17th December, you can shop for your favorite face wash brands at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for a deep-cleansing formula, a gentle hydrating cleanser, or something to target specific skin concerns, this sale has something for everyone.

1. Dove Beauty Moisture Face Wash

Dove Beauty Moisture Face Wash is a gentle, hydrating facial cleanser designed to remove dirt and impurities without stripping the skin's natural moisture. Formulated with Dove's signature NutriumMoisture™, this face wash helps to maintain the skin's natural moisture balance while leaving it soft and nourished. Its creamy, non-foaming texture provides a mild, soothing cleanse, making it ideal for dry or sensitive skin. It works well for daily use, providing a refreshing and comfortable cleanse without causing dryness or irritation.

Key Features:

Hydrating formula: Enriched with NutriumMoisture™, it locks in moisture and keeps your skin soft and nourished.

Gentle on skin: Non-foaming, creamy texture that gently cleanses without stripping natural oils.

For dry & sensitive skin: Perfect for those with dry or sensitive skin types that need extra moisture and care.

Mild cleansing: While it's great for sensitive skin, it may not be effective for heavy makeup removal or deep pore cleansing.

Non-foaming: Some users may prefer a foaming face wash for a more invigorating cleanse.

2. Plum 1% Oat & Allantoin Deep Nourish Face Wash

The Plum 1% Oat & Allantoin Deep Nourish Face Wash is a soothing, hydrating cleanser designed to nourish and refresh your skin while maintaining its natural moisture balance. Infused with 1% Oat Extract and Allantoin, this face wash provides a gentle yet effective cleanse, making it perfect for sensitive, dry, or irritated skin. The oat extract helps calm and soothe the skin, while allantoin aids in healing and promoting skin regeneration. It’s free from harsh chemicals and fragrances, offering a mild, comforting experience for those with delicate skin. Ideal for daily use, this face wash leaves your skin feeling deeply moisturized, soft, and refreshed.

Key Features:

1% Oat Extract: Soothes and calms sensitive skin, reducing redness and irritation.

Allantoin: Helps repair damaged skin, promoting healing and smoother texture.

Gentle Cleanser: Effectively removes dirt, excess oil, and impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils.

Mild Lather: Some users may prefer a face wash that lathers more, as this one offers a more gentle, non-foaming experience.

Can Be Too Moisturizing for Oily Skin: Those with oily skin might find this face wash a bit too hydrating and may prefer a lighter cleanser.

3. mCaffeine Coffee Face Wash

The mCaffeine Coffee Face Wash is a refreshing, energizing cleanser that combines the invigorating properties of coffee with gentle cleansing agents to give your skin a fresh, smooth, and glowing look. Infused with caffeine and Arabica coffee extracts, this face wash helps to eliminate dirt, oil, and impurities while rejuvenating the skin. The caffeine works as an antioxidant to help reduce puffiness, soothe the skin, and promote a healthy, radiant complexion. Ideal for all skin types, it deeply cleanses the pores without over-drying or irritating, leaving your skin feeling soft, refreshed, and energised—perfect for those who need a boost in the morning or after a long day.

Key Features:

Caffeine Infusion: Rich in antioxidants, caffeine helps to fight skin damage, reduce puffiness, and stimulate blood circulation for healthy, glowing skin.

Arabica Coffee Extract: Known for its energizing and detoxifying properties, it helps rejuvenate the skin and provides a natural glow.

Gentle yet Effective Cleansing: Removes dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping the skin’s natural moisture, leaving it soft and refreshed.

Strong Coffee Fragrance: While some people love the coffee scent, it may be too strong for those sensitive to fragrances.

Slightly Exfoliating: The texture may be a bit grainy for some users, which could be mildly abrasive if you have very sensitive skin.

4. Mamaearth Vitamin C Oil-Free Face Wash for Acne-Prone Dry & Oily Skin

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Oil-Free Face Wash is a gentle yet effective cleanser designed specifically for acne-prone skin, catering to both dry and oily skin types. Infused with Vitamin C and Tangerine Extract, this face wash works to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities while providing a deep cleanse that doesn’t dry out the skin. Vitamin C helps brighten the complexion and promotes even skin tone, while its antioxidant properties help reduce skin inflammation and acne scars. The formula also includes Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extracts, known for their soothing and hydrating qualities, ensuring your skin stays balanced, refreshed, and moisturized after use.

Key Features:

Vitamin C: Brightens the skin, promotes an even skin tone, and fights free radicals, helping to reduce acne scars and pigmentation.

Oil-Free Formula: Helps control excess sebum production, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.

Hydrating Ingredients: Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extracts work to hydrate and soothe the skin, preventing dryness and irritation.

Fragrance: Some users may find the citrus fragrance a bit strong, although it’s generally well-loved by those who enjoy fresh, zesty scents.

May Cause Dryness for Sensitive Skin: Though it’s hydrating, those with very sensitive skin may need to follow up with a moisturizer to maintain skin balance.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 7th December to 17th December, is the perfect opportunity to refresh your skincare routine with top-rated face washes at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for hydration, acne control, or gentle cleansing, this sale offers incredible discounts on popular brands like Dove, Plum, mCaffeine, and Mamaearth. With up to 70% off and exclusive offers, you can stock up on your skincare essentials or try new products to suit your skin type. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale offers incredible opportunities to score exclusive deals, including the VIP Ticket Deals, which grant access to special offers and early-bird discounts. One of the highlights is the 15-Minute Flash Deal, where you can grab limited-time discounts on popular products. You'll also find an exclusive collection of premium brands through Whitesea Brands, showcasing high-quality, luxurious fashion at unbeatable prices. Plus, don't miss out on the Final Top Deals of the Year, featuring the most-loved brands that have seen the highest sales in 2024. With these unbeatable offers, now is the perfect time to shop your favorite styles before the sale ends on 17th December.

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.