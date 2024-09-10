Shop the Best Lipsticks of 2024: For Long-Lasting, Hydrating, Gorgeous Shades

In as much as trying to improve one’s appearance, the right lipstick can go a long way. Whether you’re in search of a vibrant shade, moisturizing lip product, or a high-pigment color that lasts, our carefully editor-picked lipsticks will satisfy your needs. Check out the best of matte lip colors, buttery textures, and priming power from MyGlamm, Maybelline, and Lakme to up your beauty game. Here’s a list of some of the best lipsticks that are sure to impress with both the packaging and performance.

1. MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick

Price: ₹384

Fall in love with the MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipsticks, available in 12 gorgeous shades. These pigment-rich lipsticks glide on effortlessly, offering long-lasting color with a smooth matte finish that never feels dry. Infused with hyaluronic filling spheres and silicon butter, they keep your lips hydrated and perfectly matte, making them ideal for any occasion.

Key Features:

-Pure, Pigment-Rich Color: Bold and vibrant in one swipe.

-Long-Lasting: Stays put for hours without smudging.

-Matte Finish: Smooth, non-drying matte texture.

-Hydrating Formula: Infused with hyaluronic filling spheres and silicon butter for moisture.

-Easy Application: Lip crayon for precise, mess-free use.

2. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick

Price: ₹377

The Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimatte Lipstick in the shade More Mauve delivers a beautiful, natural-looking color that enhances your lips without overpowering them. While it may not be smudge-proof or transfer-proof, its buttery texture and lightweight feel make it a must-have for those who love a “my lips but better” shade. The lipstick glides on smoothly, providing a soft matte finish that doesn’t dry out your lips, making it perfect for daily wear.

Key Features:

-Natural-Looking Color: The More Mauve shade gives a subtle, flattering "my lips but better" effect.

-Lightweight Formula: Feels comfortable and weightless on the lips.

--Matte Finish: Offers a smooth, natural ombre matte look.

-Buttery Texture: Glides on effortlessly without drying out your lips.

-Full Coverage: Provides even color with a soft, flattering finish.

3. Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick

Price: ₹353

The Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is a perfect blend of primer and lipstick, designed for those who need long-lasting color throughout the day. Its rich, velvety texture delivers intense, full coverage in a single swipe, ensuring a high color payoff that lasts up to 16 hours. Despite its matte finish, this lipstick is hydrating and comfortable, preventing dryness and fine lines. With a range of shades to suit various skin tones, the Deep Wine shade offers a sophisticated pop of color for any occasion.

Key Features:

-2-in-1 Formula: Combines primer and lipstick for long-lasting wear.

-Intense Pigmentation: Full coverage with a high color payoff in just one swipe.

-Matte Finish: Delivers a chic, comfortable matte look without drying out lips.

-Hydrating Formula: Creamy texture prevents dryness and fine lines.

-Long-Lasting: Stays vibrant for up to 16 hours with minimal touch-ups.

-Fragrance-Free: Ideal for those sensitive to added scents.

4. Praush Plush Matte Bullet Lipstick

Price: ₹598

The Praush Plush Matte Bullet Lipstick in Caramel Brunch is a stunning shade from the brown color family, offering full coverage and a long-lasting matte finish. This cruelty-free lipstick provides a smooth and comfortable application that complements all skin tones. While its fragrance may be overwhelming for those sensitive to scents, the rich color and flawless matte finish make it a great choice for anyone who loves bold, versatile lip shades.

Key Features:

-Gorgeous Shade: Caramel Brunch offers a universally flattering brown hue.

-Full Coverage: Provides intense color in just one swipe.

-Long-Lasting: Stays vibrant for hours without frequent reapplication.

-Matte Finish: Delivers a smooth, non-drying matte look.

-Cruelty-Free: Made without animal testing, perfect for conscious consumers.

5. Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick

Price: ₹335

Experience the vibrant color and long-lasting comfort with Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick in the shade Pink Rose. Enriched with nourishing murumuru butter, this lipstick provides full coverage with a smooth matte finish that stays on for hours. Its creamy texture glides effortlessly, keeping your lips hydrated and comfortable all day. Plus, it's cruelty-free, making it a guilt-free beauty choice for those who value sustainability.

Key Features:

-Enriched with Murumuru Butter: Keeps lips hydrated and nourished.

-Full Coverage: Intense pigmentation in a single swipe.

-Long-Lasting: Stays vibrant for hours with minimal touch-ups.

-Matte Finish: Smooth and comfortable matte texture.

-Cruelty-Free: Ethically produced without animal testing.

Conclusion

From the dramatic and vibrant to the subtle and every day, there’s nothing that this list of lipsticks doesn’t have in store for the perfect pout. So whether you prefer the full coverage of MyGlamm Ultimatte and Lakme 9to5 or the natural finish of Maybelline New York or Praush Plush Matte, each product offers a specific set of features that meet the needs of every look. Lastly, there is Mamaearth’s Creamy Matte Lipstick which is both nourishing for the lips and provides high-intensity color without being bad for you. Now it’s more than ever the right time to discover your go-to lipstick and add some glamour to your beauty regimen. Check out these options and make your lips gorgeous and youthful with every application!

