Shop Unisex Premium Soaps on Myntra Now

Ideal for daily use, from deep cleansing and removing impurities to helping you maintain a smooth, soft texture. With a range of fragrances from floral to invigorating, each soap offers a unique experience. The soothing, calming scents will leave your skin smelling fresh long after you’ve stepped out of the shower. The gentle formula makes it perfect for both men and women, as well as for sensitive skin.

1. Park Avenue Set of 4 Cool Blue Soaps with Menthol & Multi-Mineral Energizers - 125g each

Park Avenue Set of 4 Cool Blue Soaps with Menthol & Multi-Mineral Energizers provide a refreshing and rejuvenating bath experience. Infused with menthol and multi-mineral energizers, these soaps offer a cooling sensation that revives your senses. The rich lather deeply cleanses and nourishes your skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Ideal for daily use, the soaps are designed to invigorate your body while promoting freshness.

Price: 168

Key Features:

Designed to invigorate and refresh after a long day. Helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Perfect for daily use, morning or evening. Provides a revitalizing experience for the skin.

2. Cinthol 4Pcs Original Deodorant & Complexion Soap - 150g each

Cinthol 4Pcs Original Deodorant & Complexion Soap is designed to give you long-lasting freshness and smooth, glowing skin. Each soap bar is enriched with a unique blend of deodorant and complexion-enhancing ingredients, ensuring that you stay fresh and feel confident all day. The refreshing fragrance of Cinthol deodorant keeps you smelling great, while the complexion soap works gently to cleanse and nourish your skin. Ideal for daily use, this pack of 4 soaps provides great value while delivering exceptional care for your skin.

Price: 248

Key Features:

Combats body odor and leaves you feeling confident. Convenient 4-pack ensures long-term supply. Paraben-free formula, gentle on skin. Trusted brand known for quality and skin care. Ideal for use after a workout, keeping you fresh.

3. Ayurdaily Set Of 5 Honey Glycerin Soap For Deep Deep Cleansing - 125 g Each

Ayurdaily Set of 5 Honey Glycerin Soaps offers a luxurious and effective cleansing experience. Infused with the goodness of honey and glycerin, these soaps deeply cleanse the skin while moisturizing and nourishing it. The natural ingredients help to remove impurities, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Ideal for all skin types, these soaps are gentle yet effective in providing a refreshed and rejuvenated feel. With a pack of five, you can enjoy the benefits of deep cleansing every day.

Price: 360

Key Features:

Convenient pack of 5 ensures you have enough for daily use. Helps improve skin texture and softness over time. Ideal for both men and women. Great value for high-quality skincare. Provides a refreshing and invigorating bath.

4. Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Handmade Rose & Cardamom Luxury Sugar Bath Soap - 100g

Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Handmade Rose & Cardamom Luxury Sugar Bath Soap is a premium soap that combines the natural goodness of rose and cardamom with luxurious sugar crystals. This handmade soap gently exfoliates the skin, removing dead cells and impurities while infusing your skin with a rich, refreshing fragrance. The soothing properties of rose hydrate and calm the skin, while cardamom helps improve circulation and enhance skin texture. Perfect for those seeking a gentle, aromatic cleansing experience, this soap leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and rejuvenated.

Price: 525

Key Features:

Helps reduce dullness and enhances skin's natural glow. Promotes relaxation and stress relief with its soothing aroma. Works effectively on body and face. Keeps your skin feeling fresh and hydrated throughout the day. Ideal for gifting or self-care rituals.

Conclusion:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your skincare routine with Myntra’s premium soap collection. With natural ingredients, refreshing fragrances, and skin-loving properties, these soaps are the perfect way to indulge in self-care every day. Elevate your bathing experience and shop now for soft, nourished, and glowing skin.

Mark your calendars for the FWD Sale Haul Days from November 24–26 and snag deals you’ll love. Get up to Rs. 400 off, an extra 5% with the FWD Pass, and daily surprises with "Haul of the Day" specials. Look out for Buy 1 Get 2 Free offers and extra savings on combos. For the grand finale on November 26, enjoy Buy 2, get an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) or Buy 3 or more to save an extra 20% (up to Rs. 150). Don’t wait. Shop now before these limited-time deals are gone.

