Skin Savior and Premium Sunscreen Now on Sale

Say goodbye to sun damage and hello to glowing, protected skin. The Myntra Sunscreen Super Sale is here, offering unbeatable discounts on top-rated sunscreens that cater to every skin type and concern. Whether you’re planning a beach vacation, a hiking adventure, or just stepping out for a day in the city, we've got you covered.

1. Park Daniel Set Of 2 Mineral Face Sunscreen- 100 ml & Neck & Back Serum- 30 ml

The Park Daniel Set of 2 includes a Mineral Face Sunscreen and a Neck & Back Serum, designed to provide comprehensive skincare protection and rejuvenation. The mineral sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF protection, shielding your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, while being gentle and non-greasy. The Neck & Back Serum targets uneven skin tone, fine lines, and dryness, leaving your skin smooth, hydrated, and radiant. Together, this duo ensures that your skin stays protected, nourished,graceful and youthful-looking.

Price: 630

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Shields against UVA & UVB rays. Gentle on sensitive skin, free from harsh chemicals. Non-greasy and quickly absorbed. Ideal for outdoor activities.

2. Reequil Oxybenzone And Omc Free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ For Oily Skin

The Reequil Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin, providing high-level sun protection without the greasiness. Its lightweight, non-comedogenic formula ensures a matte finish, preventing clogged pores and breakouts. Enriched with natural antioxidants to protect against environmental damage. Achieve smooth, protected skin with a shine-free finish, perfect for daily wear.

Price: 395

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Hydrates the skin without clogging pores. Targets fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Reduces signs of aging for a youthful glow. Improves the appearance of dark spots and blemishes.

3. Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic SPF 50 PA+++ Dewy & 100% No White Cast Sunscreen

The Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic SPF 50 PA+++ Dewy Sunscreen offers powerful sun protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that leaves your skin looking fresh and dewy. The watermelon extract in this sunscreen not only offers a pleasant, fruity fragrance but also provides antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental stressors. This sunscreen promises 100% no white cast, making it perfect for all skin tones.

Price: 382

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Calms irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation. Won’t clog pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. Free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. Both products are easily absorbed, leaving no residue.

4. Deconstruct Lightweight Gel Sunscreen-SPF 55+ PA+++ 50gm

The Deconstruct Lightweight Gel Sunscreen SPF 55+ PA+++ is a high-performance sunscreen that offers superior sun protection with a lightweight, gel-based formula.Enriched with hydrating ingredients, it keeps your skin moisturized without feeling heavy or sticky. Ideal for daily use, this sunscreen is designed to protect your skin from sun damage while maintaining a fresh, natural look. Skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin, the Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen offers hydration while providing a cooling effect upon application. The formulation is also free of parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, ensuring a clean and skin-friendly experience.

Price: 331

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Protects against environmental pollutants. Serum helps tighten and lift sagging skin. Enhances skin radiance and luminosity. Convenient packaging for on-the-go skincare.

Conclusion:

The ongoing sunscreen sale on Myntra presents an excellent opportunity to invest in high-quality sun protection products at unbeatable prices. As the weather warms up, it’s essential to shield your skin from harmful UV rays that cause sunburn, premature aging, and pigmentation. With a wide range of sunscreens available, Myntra’s sale allows you to explore various options suited to different skin types and preferences. Don’t let the sun catch you off guard this season. Now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality sunscreens that offer more than just protection.Visit Myntra today, find your perfect match, and shine bright while staying safe.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.





