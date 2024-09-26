Top 5 Smudge-Proof Mascaras Under Rs.500 at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE Now! with up to 60% off on the latest beauty and makeup essentials. From legendary mascaras to any lash care product, you get unbeatable deals on all your favorite brands. Whether you are looking for smudge-proof, waterproof formulas or vegan and cruelty-free, we have you covered. Take a look below to see some of the must-have mascaras that give your lashes the dramatic boost they deserve. Shop now, but hurry-these deals won't last.

01. Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara, Smudgeproof, Waterproof - Black, 6 ml

Price: ₹247

Get dramatic, bold lashes with the Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara. Designed for everyday wear, this mascara curls your lashes without clumping, making it light and comfortable enough for all-day use. It provides noticeable volume and length for a striking look that lasts. Its smudge-proof and waterproof formula ensures that your lashes stay perfect even in humid conditions, although some users may experience minimal smudging. Whether you want a subtle everyday look or a dramatic flair, this mascara delivers with its long-lasting matte finish.

Key Features:

-Curling Effect: Lifts and curls lashes for a wide-eyed look.

-Matte Finish: Provides a natural, non-glossy appearance.

-Smudgeproof & Waterproof: Stays are put throughout the day, even in humid environments.

-Lightweight Formula: Comfortable for all-day wear without clumping.

-Dramatic Boost: Adds volume and length for a bold, eye-catching look.

-6 ml: Perfect size for easy application and travel.

02. Maybelline New York Colossal Volume Express Waterproof Mascara - Black 10 g

Price: ₹254

For lashes that demand attention, the Maybelline Colossal Volume Express Waterproof Mascara is your go-to solution. Designed to deliver serious volume without clumping, this mascara instantly makes your lashes look fuller and more dramatic. The large, fluffy brush grabs every lash from root to tip, ensuring a thick and even coat of rich black color. Whether you're going for a natural daytime look with one coat or a bold, voluminous evening effect with multiple layers, this mascara is buildable without clumping. Plus, its waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear, even in humid or wet conditions.

Key Features:

-Volumizing Power: Adds instant, dramatic volume for fuller lashes.

-Buildable Formula: One coat for a natural look, or layer it for a more intense, dramatic effect.

-Clump-Free Application: Delivers smooth, even coats without clumping, even with multiple layers.

-Waterproof: Long-lasting formula that withstands humidity, water, and sweat.

-Glossy Finish: Provides a polished, high-shine effect.

-Ophthalmologically Tested: Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

-10 g Size: Offers ample product for frequent use.

03. Mamaearth Lash Care with Almond & Castor Oil Volumizing Mascara 13g

Price: ₹349

Turn up the volume and nourish your lashes with Mamaearth Lash Care Volumizing Mascara. Infused with the natural goodness of Castor Oil and Almond Oil, this mascara delivers 2X volume while providing essential nourishment to your lashes. Its lightweight, water-resistant formula offers a dramatic false-lash effect without clumping, smudging, or flaking. Perfect for all-day wear, this mascara keeps your lashes voluminous and separated for up to 12 hours. With its special wand for root-to-tip application, Mamaearth ensures a stunning lash transformation. Plus, it's Made Safe certified, and cruelty-free, giving you peace of mind along with fabulous lashes.

Key Features:

-Volumizing Formula: Instantly adds 2X volume for fuller, dramatic lashes.

-Nourishing Ingredients: Enriched with Castor Oil and Almond Oil for healthy lash care.

-Lightweight & Water-Resistant: Provides a false-lash effect without being heavy or prone to smudging.

-Long-Lasting Wear: Stays put for up to 12 hours of voluminous lashes.

-Clump-Free Application: A special wand design coats each lash from root to tip, keeping them separated.

-Made Safe Certified: Toxin-free, made with natural ingredients.

-Cruelty-Free: Ethically made without animal testing.

4. LOreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara 7.6ml - Black

Price: ₹449

Take your lashes to new heights with the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara. This mascara's soft, wavy bristle brush holds the maximum amount of formula and features over 200 bristles to catch every lash, creating a dramatic, volumizing effect. Enriched with cornflower extract, rose oil, and castor oil, the silky smooth formula glides on evenly, delivering intense volume and length for a bold lash look. Whether you're facing the humid conditions of a busy day or attending a special evening function, this waterproof mascara keeps your lashes looking full and feathery soft—no flaking, smudging, or clumping.

Key Features:

-Dramatic Volume & Length: Instantly add fullness and length to your lashes.

-Special Brush Design: Soft, wavy bristles with 200+ strands catch and coat every lash for a voluminous effect.

-Nourishing Ingredients: Infused with cornflower extract, rose oil, and castor oil for added lash care.

-Waterproof Formula: Stays put even in humid or rainy conditions, ideal for Indian weather.

-Clump-Free & Smudge-Proof: Delivers smooth application with no clumping or smudging.

-Feathery Soft Finish: Creates a soft, full lash fringe without feeling heavy.

5. Charmacy Milano 360 Degree Volumizing & Water Resistant Vegan Mascara 8 g - Black

Price: ₹487

Get ultra-thick, bold lashes with the Charmacy Milano 360 Degree Volumizing Mascara. This rich, volume-enhancing mascara delivers intense black color while building gradual volume with each application, without clumping. Its dense bristles work like a comb, defining and separating lashes for an exaggerated lash effect with XXL volume and infinite length. Designed to be flake-proof, water-resistant, and sweatproof, this mascara ensures mess-free, stress-free wear throughout the day. Plus, it's 100% toxin-free, PETA-certified, cruelty-free, and vegan, making it a clean beauty choice for all.

Key Features:

-360° Volumizing Formula: Delivers ultra-thick, voluminous lashes with each coat.

-False-Lash Effect: Creates exaggerated volume and dramatic length for a bold look.

-Clump-Free Application: Dense bristles define and separate lashes for precise application.

-Water & Sweat Resistant: Flake-proof formula ensures long-lasting wear without smudging.

-Vegan & Cruelty-Free: PETA certified, 100% toxin-free, and inclusive for clean, guilt-free beauty.

Conclusion

Unlock up to 60% off on the best beauty and makeup products in the Myntra Big Fashion Festival. The Myntra Big Fashion Festival is a great chance to elevate your beauty routine. So shop now to enjoy these limited-time offers, and give your lashes and skin the TLC they deserve.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.