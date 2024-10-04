Top 5 SPF 50+ Sunscreens for Ultimate Sun Protection and Flawless Skin at Myntra

In today’s world, constant exposure to sunlight can severely damage your skin. SPF 50 sunscreens are a vital part of your skincare routine as they provide robust protection from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays, which cause premature aging, dark spots, and even skin cancer. Sunscreens with PA++++ ratings offer an extra shield against the more dangerous UVA rays, helping prevent long-term damage like wrinkles and pigmentation. Using SPF 50 regularly ensures your skin remains healthy, radiant, and youthful, even under harsh sunlight.

During Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 at Myntra, save up to 60% on the best beauty and makeup products, like these sunscreen formulas. That is why do not waste your chance to improve your skincare regime with amazing offers. Here are some of the best SPF 50 sunscreens to consider:

1. The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF50 Aqua Gel for Oily, Dry, Acne-Prone Skin - 30g

Price: ₹239

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 Aqua Gel is the perfect solution for those seeking comprehensive sun protection without the greasy after-feel. Ideal for oily, dry, and acne-prone skin, this broad-spectrum sunscreen offers SPF 50 and PA++++ protection, guarding your skin against harmful UV rays and even blue light. Lightweight and fragrance-free, it absorbs like water, making it an ideal choice for daily use. With the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, it not only shields you from sun damage but also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and keeps your skin soft and smooth.

Key Features:

-SPF 50 & PA++++ Protection: Provides strong defense against both UVA and UVB rays.

-1% Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates the skin, reduces fine lines, and enhances elasticity.

-Blue Light Protection: Shields your skin from the harmful effects of blue light.

-Lightweight & Fragrance-Free: Water-like texture that feels non-greasy and comfortable on the skin.

-Vitamin E Enriched: Helps in reducing sun damage and nourishes the skin.

-Suitable for Oily, Dry, and Acne-Prone Skin: Perfect for all skin types, even those prone to acne.

-Quick Absorption: Dissolves instantly into the skin for a non-sticky finish.

2. Lakme Sun Expert UV Lotion

Price: ₹247

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme Sun Expert UV Lotion is your go-to solution for flawless sun protection and glowing skin. Blocking up to 97% of harmful UVB rays, this sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection, covering both UVA and UVB rays. Ideal for daily use, it ensures your skin stays protected even in the harshest summer sun. With this lotion, say goodbye to sunburns, dark spots, and uneven skin tone while enjoying visibly fairer and more radiant skin. Enriched with natural cucumber and lemongrass extracts, Lakme Sun Expert not only shields but also nourishes, leaving your skin feeling fresh and glowing.

Key Features:

-Broad Spectrum UV Protection: Shields your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

-Prevents Sunburn & Dark Spots: Protects against harmful sun exposure to prevent skin damage.

-Glowing & Even Skin Tone: Helps lighten skin tone and prevent tan lines.

-Moisturizing Formula: Keeps skin hydrated while providing sun protection.

-Cooling Effect: Enriched with cucumber and lemongrass for a refreshing, cooling sensation.

-Prevents Premature Aging: Fights early signs of aging and dark spots caused by sun exposure.

3. Deconstruct Lightweight Gel Sunscreen-SPF 55+ PA+++ 50gm

Price: ₹296

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Deconstruct Lightweight Gel Sunscreen SPF 55+ PA+++ is the ultimate sun protection for oily and combination skin. Offering a broad-spectrum defense against harmful UVA and UVB rays, this water-resistant formula ensures maximum coverage without the dreaded white cast. Its lightweight, non-greasy gel absorbs quickly into the skin, keeping it fresh and hydrated while protecting against sun-induced aging and tanning. Powered by Benzophenone-3 and Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, along with hydrating agents like phospholipids and glycerin, this sunscreen provides robust sun protection while nourishing your skin.

Key Features:

-Broad-Spectrum Protection: SPF 55+ PA+++ shields your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays.

-Lightweight Gel Formula: Absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast, suitable for all skin types.

-Non-Greasy Texture: Ideal for oily skin, ensuring a smooth, non-greasy finish.

-Anti-Aging & Anti-Tan: Prevents sun-induced aging and tanning with powerful UV filters.

4. Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen

Price: ₹ 399

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Introducing the Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen, a lightweight formulation that seamlessly blends the benefits of a moisturizer with the protection of a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Designed for daily use, this SPF 50 sunscreen offers a non-greasy, non-shiny finish while effectively safeguarding your skin from harmful UV rays. Enriched with a powerful combination of vitamins A, B, E, and F, it not only shields against sun damage but also nourishes and hydrates your skin for a radiant glow.

Key Features:

-Broad-Spectrum Protection: Offers SPF 50 PA++++ with advanced UV filters (Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene, Titanium Dioxide) to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

-Vitamin-Enriched Formula: Infused with Vitamins A, B3, B5, E, and F to repair and nourish skin post-sun exposure.

-Lightweight and Non-Greasy: Spreads effortlessly like a moisturizer, leaving no white cast or heavy residue.

-Photostable Protection: Provides efficient and prolonged sun protection for all-day wear.

-Dermatologically Tested: Suitable for normal skin types, ensuring safety and effectiveness.

-Sustainable Ingredients: Primary filters sourced from reputable manufacturers, ensuring high-quality protection.

5. DOT & KEY Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ - 50 ml - Warm Ivory 02

Price: ₹466

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover the DOT & KEY Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+, a multitasking skincare essential that offers protection and a flawless finish. Infused with strawberry extracts, niacinamide, and advanced UV filters, this tinted sunscreen not only shields your skin from harmful sun rays but also fades dark spots and checks tanning over time. With its ultra-light, non-oily texture, this sunscreen provides light coverage and a natural finish, making it perfect for daily wear.

Key Features:

-SPF 50+ with PA++++: Provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA & UVB rays, preventing sun damage and skin darkening.

-Tinted Formula: Available in Warm Ivory 02, it delivers light coverage while seamlessly blending with various skin tones.

-Non-Comedogenic & Non-Oily: The lightweight formula ensures no pilling or white cast, leaving your skin with a radiant, natural finish.

-Infused with Niacinamide: Helps to fade dark spots and improve overall skin texture.

-Fragrance-Free & Cruelty-Free: Gentle on the skin without artificial fragrances, and never tested on animals.

-Clinically Proven: 96% of users agree it blends effortlessly; 93.8% love the non-oily finish.

Conclusion

Whereas healthy skin requires the inclusion of high-quality sunscreen in your daily regimen meant for protection from UV radiation. There is the Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ and the Deconstruct Lightweight Gel Sunscreen for you to get the protection you need without having to sacrifice style and comfort. Do not let this opportunity go to waste – add those beautiful sunscreens to your wardrobe and avail up to 60% off on these essential skincare products during Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale and keep your skin radiant and safe all year round.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.