Top Brand Eyeliners at Unbeatable Prices on Myntra

Unleash the power of a perfect eyeliner designed for women who want precision and intensity in their eye makeup. Featuring a fine-tip applicator, allows for a seamless application, whether you're aiming for a subtle definition or a bold, dramatic wing. The waterproof formula ensures your look stays intact all day, without the hassle of touch-ups. The rich black pigment delivers an intense finish, providing a striking contrast that enhances the natural beauty of your eyes.

1. Lakme Waterproof & Smudge Proof Eyeconic Pro Brush Liner- Black

The Lakmé Waterproof & Smudge Proof Eyeconic Pro Brush Liner in Black is a must-have for creating bold, defined eyes. This eyeliner comes with a precision brush that ensures smooth application and a flawless finish. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula ensures long-lasting wear, even through the day’s challenges. Perfect for achieving a dramatic winged look or a simple, defined line, this eyeliner stays put without fading or smudging.

Price:- 479

Key Features:

Ensures no smudging or fading, even in rainy conditions. Stays intact throughout the day, with no touch-ups required. Designed for smooth, accurate application with every stroke. Provides a long-lasting finish that stays all day without fading.

2. Swiss Beauty Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner - Milky Way 01

The Swiss Beauty Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner in Milky Way is a unique and stunning eyeliner designed to give your eyes an eye-catching, multi-dimensional effect. This eyeliner features a holographic finish that reflects light in different shades, adding a mesmerizing shine to your eye makeup. Its waterproof formula ensures all-day wear without smudging or fading, while the easy-to-use applicator provides precise application.

Price:- 359

Key Features:

Features an easy to use applicator for smooth, accurate application. Dries quickly for a long-lasting, flawless finish. Comfortable to wear without feeling heavy or sticky on the eyelids. Offers all day wear, keeping your eyeliner intact from morning to night.

3. Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner - Blackest Black

The Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner in Blackest Black delivers intense, bold color that lasts up to 24 hours. This gel-based eyeliner provides a smooth, smudge-proof finish with a rich black pigmentation that defines the eyes beautifully. The formula glides on effortlessly, creating precise, clean lines or a more dramatic, bold look. With its sleek packaging and easy-to-apply gel formula, this eyeliner is perfect for achieving any eye makeup look with confidence.

Price:- 329

Key Features:

Gentle enough for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. Keeps your eyeliner intact even in humid or rainy conditions. Great for achieving winged eyeliner looks with precision. Provides a creamy texture that delivers vibrant color without streaking.

4. Swiss Beauty Craze 2-in-1 Waterproof Eyeliner Pen With Stamp

The Swiss Beauty Craze 2-in-1 Waterproof Eyeliner Pen with Stamp is a game-changer for anyone who loves flawless eyeliner. This innovative pen features a dual-ended design, with one end providing a precision eyeliner and the other a stamp for creating the perfect wing. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula ensures long-lasting wear, making it ideal for all-day use without any touch-ups.

Price:- 254

Key Features:

Safe for use around the eyes and tested for eye safety. Provides the same quality as professional gel eyeliners. Offers a smooth, clean, and flawless finish every time. Suitable for both everyday and bold night-time looks.

5. Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner - Extreme Black

The Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner in Extreme Black is designed to give you bold, precise eye definition with minimal effort. This 1 ml eyeliner features a fine-tip pen that allows for smooth application, ensuring flawless, sharp lines every time. The rich, intense black color delivers a dramatic look, perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Its quick-drying, smudge-proof formula provides long-lasting wear that stays intact throughout the day.

Price:- 162

Key Features:

Creates bold lines that accentuate the eyes perfectly. Gentle on the delicate eye area without causing irritation. Offers high pigmentation for a rich, dark color. The 1 ml size is perfect for quick use and easy storage.

Conclusion:

Whether you're creating an everyday look or preparing for a special evening, it provides the definition, longevity, and precision you need. Shop now on Myntra to enjoy flawless eye makeup that stays put through it all. No smudging, fading, or running, just bold, defined eyes all day long.

