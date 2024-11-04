Trendy lipsticks from top brands: Grab Up to 60% Off on Beauty and Makeup Products at Myntra

Transform your look with lip colors that add charm and allure. We've compiled a list of five must-have lipsticks that combine brilliant colors, long-lasting wear, and nourishing formulas to help you shine throughout the season. From striking reds to soft pinks, these lipsticks provide both style and comfort. Check out the fantastic bargains during the Myntra Sale 2024, where you can grab these lipsticks at unbeatable prices.

1. Blue Heaven Powder Matte Lipstick - Ruby Glow RM03

Price: ₹162

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your style with the Blue Heaven Powder Matte Lipstick in Ruby Glow RM03. This lipstick offers a perfect blend of sophistication and playfulness with its vibrant red hue. It glides smoothly onto your lips, leaving a soft matte finish that lasts for hours. The formula ensures a flawless matte look while hydrating your lips, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Matte Finish: Delivers a soft, velvety matte look.

-Long-Lasting: Keeps your lips vibrant throughout the day.

-Hydrating Formula: Prevents dryness, ensuring comfortable wear.

-Medium Coverage: Provides buildable pigmentation for a flawless pout.

-Fragrance-Free: Suitable for sensitive preferences.

2. Lakme Cushion Matte Long-Lasting Lipstick with French Rose Oil - Pink Passion CP15

Price: ₹185

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Achieve a stunning look with the Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick in Pink Passion CP15. Infused with French rose oil, this lipstick provides rich color while keeping your lips moisturized and soft. The cushiony texture offers a smooth, matte finish, and its long-lasting formula ensures all-day wear without smudging.

Key Features:

-Infused with French Rose Oil: Moisturizes and nourishes lips for added softness.

-Matte Finish: Provides a smooth, velvety matte look.

-Full Coverage: Delivers rich pigmentation in a single swipe.

-Waterproof: Ensures long-lasting, smudge-proof wear.

-Bullet Lipstick: Convenient and easy to apply.

3. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick - Almond Pink

Price: ₹230

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Get a flawless matte finish with the Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick in Almond Pink. This creamy matte lipstick delivers vibrant color while ensuring a smooth, lightweight feel on your lips. Infused with shea butter, it keeps your lips moisturized and looking gorgeous for up to 12 hours, perfect for all-day wear.

Key Features:

-Creamy Matte Finish: Offers a rich matte look with a soft, creamy texture.

-Infused with Shea Butter: Keeps lips moisturized and smooth.

-Full Coverage: Provides bold color in just one swipe.

-Long-Lasting: Stays vibrant and fresh for up to 12 hours.

-Bullet Lipstick: Easy and convenient to apply.

4. SWISS BEAUTY HD Matte Lipstick - Brandy Harrington 22

Price: ₹319

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick in Brandy Harrington offers an intense pop of color with a single swipe. Designed for all-day comfort, this creamy matte lipstick delivers a rich, high-impact hue without drying out your lips. Its non-drying, hydrating formula glides on smoothly, providing a flawless matte finish while blurring the appearance of lip lines.

Key Features:

-Full Coverage: Delivers bold, high-impact color in one swipe.

-Creamy Matte Finish: Offers a soft, non-drying matte finish that stays comfortable all day.

-Hydrating Formula: Keeps lips moisturized while preventing feathering or smudging.

-Lightweight Texture: Feels weightless on the lips for easy, long-lasting wear.

-Universal Shade: Suitable for all skin tones, making it a perfect go-to lipstick.

5. Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick - Raspberry Scarlet 07

Price: ₹527

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover your new favorite lipstick with Mamaearth's Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick in Raspberry Scarlet 07. Infused with nourishing Avocado Oil and Vitamin E, this lightweight formula delivers vibrant color while keeping your lips moisturized for up to 8 hours. With 9 high-intensity matte shades to choose from, enjoy bold color that lasts up to 12 hours without smudging. Plus, it’s Made Safe Certified, ensuring your lipstick is free from harmful toxins.

Key Features:

-Full Coverage: Provides rich, vibrant color in a single application.

-Hydrating Formula: Enriched with Avocado Oil and Vitamin E for long-lasting moisture.

-Matte Finish: Offers a sophisticated matte look that doesn't dry out lips.

-Waterproof: Stays in place without smudging, perfect for all-day wear.

-Cruelty-Free & Toxin-Free: Safe for you and the environment.

Conclusion:

Whether for a family gathering or a night out, lipsticks are the perfect finishing touch to your look. With high-quality formulas and stunning colors, they promise to keep your lips looking fabulous all day long. So, take advantage of the Myntra Sale 2024 and elevate your makeup collection.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.