Get ready to transform your beauty routine at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024, with up to 60 percent off a wide range of fabulous beauty and makeup products, including top eyeshadow palettes from some of the biggest brands. Whether you're a makeup newbie or a pro, now is the perfect time to take your look to the next level in bright colors and premium quality for unbeatable prices. What are you waiting for? Avail this chance to indulge your favorite beauty brands.

1. Seven Seas 12 Shades Color Balance Eyeshadow Palette - 24.4 gm

Price: ₹244

Get ready to elevate your eye makeup game with the Seven Seas 12 Shades Color Balance Eyeshadow Palette. This versatile palette offers 12 vibrant shades that blend effortlessly, giving your eyes a stunning and captivating look for any occasion. With a smooth texture and rich pigmentation, it's designed for both beginners and pros alike, ensuring flawless application every time. Whether you’re creating a soft daytime look or a bold, dramatic style, this palette has got you covered. Plus, it comes in sleek, beautiful packaging, making it a must-have addition to your makeup collection.

Key Features:

-Multicolored Shades: Includes 12 striking shades for endless eye makeup combinations.

-Smooth Application: The pressed powder formulation glides on easily for a seamless finish.

-Long-Lasting Wear: Enjoy vibrant colors that stay put throughout the day or night.

-Waterproof: Resistant to moisture, ensuring your eye makeup remains intact in any condition.

-Beautiful Packaging: Comes in an elegant cover, perfect for beauty enthusiasts.

-Ultimate Palette: Ideal for daily use or special occasions, giving you versatile makeup options.

2. SWISS BEAUTY Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette -Shade 2

Price: ₹246

Introducing the SWISS BEAUTY Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette in Shade 2, a must-have for achieving flawless makeup on the go. This versatile kit features a 3-in-1 face palette, eyeshadow palette, and a non-transfer matte lipstick, all housed in a stylish pouch. The Cheek-a-boo Face Palette includes three essential shades: a contour for a sun-kissed glow, a vibrant blush for a pop of color, and a highlighter to enhance your features. The silky texture ensures easy application and seamless blending.

The Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette offers 9 highly pigmented shades in both matte and shimmer finishes, perfect for creating a variety of looks. Completing the kit is a non-transfer matte lipstick that delivers bold color without smudging, ensuring your lips stay vibrant all day. This compact makeup kit is ideal for quick touch-ups and is perfect for any occasion!

Key Features:

-3-in-1 Makeup Kit: Includes face palette, eyeshadow palette, and non-transfer matte lipstick.

-Versatile Cheek-a-boo Face Palette: Features contour, blush, and highlighter for all skin tones.

-Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette: 9 pigmented shades in matte and shimmer finishes.

-Silky Texture: Effortless application and blending.

-Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick: Bold color without smudging.

-Compact & Travel-Friendly: Ideal for on-the-go makeup.

-Waterproof: Long-lasting wear for all-day confidence.

3. GLAM21 20-Color Eyeshadow Palette - Stary Eyes 01

Price: ₹279

Unlock your creativity with the GLAM21 20-Color Eyeshadow Palette - Stary Eyes 01. This stunning palette features a versatile mix of ultra-pigmented mattes, shimmers, and metallic finishes, allowing you to craft a fresh look every day. Its blendable formula ensures smooth application and vibrant color payoff, making it perfect for any occasion.

Key Features:

-Ultra Pigmented: Delivers bold color in just one swipe for striking eye looks.

-Variety of Textures: Includes matte, shimmer, and metallic shades for dynamic styles.

-Infinite Looks: Mix and match shades for everything from everyday wear to glamorous evenings.

-Minimal Fallout: Formulated to reduce fallout, keeping your makeup clean and flawless.

-Occasion Versatility: Perfect for everyday, special occasions, and seasonal trends.

4. MARS The City Paradise Matte Eyeshadow-Bengaluru

Price: ₹347

Experience the magic of the MARS The City Paradise Matte Eyeshadow - Bengaluru. This captivating palette features a vibrant mix of 9 eyeshadows, along with a highlighter, blusher, bronzer, and face powder. Designed to inspire, it offers fierce pigmentation that ensures your eyes shine with brilliance.

Key Features:

-Complete Look: Offers face, eyes, and cheeks in one compact.

-Portable Design: Convenient for travel and on-the-go use.

-Compact Powder: Controls shine and set makeup flawlessly.

-High Pigmentation: Delivers intense color payoff with easy blendability.

-Versatile Shades: Suitable for various skin tones and preferences.

5. Lakme Glitterati Chroma Chic Eye Shadow Palette - Sundowner - 12 g

Price: ₹659

Unleash your bold side with the Lakmé Glitterati Chroma Chic Eye Shadow Palette - Sundowner. Featuring a luxurious blend of 48 rich mattes and shimmering shades, this palette is designed to create show-stopping eye looks. Its ultra-light, velvety texture glides effortlessly, offering intense pigmentation and a superior finish for any occasion.

Key Features:

-Highly Pigmented: Delivers intense color payoff.

-Blendable Formula: Creamy, finely milled textures for easy blending.

-Versatile Shades: Includes 48 shimmer and matte shades.

-Lightweight & Creaseless: Feels light on the eyes with a smooth finish.

Conclusion

This Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 on Myntra is your chance to amp up your great makeup collection. A variety of shades of eyeshadow palettes will be available in the sale; hence, you'll be getting the most suitable shades with which to express yourself uniquely. It is a short-time sale-shop now and do not let this chance go by to push forward and become a star in confidence.

