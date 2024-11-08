Winter Lip Care Essentials: Grab Up to 60% Off on Beauty and Makeup Products at Myntra’s Fashion Carnival Sale

This winter, keep your lips soft, hydrated, and festive-ready with top lip balms available at the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale! Offering up to 60% off on beauty and makeup products, this sale is your chance to grab all the essentials for winter lip care. With added bank discounts, it’s the perfect time to indulge in nourishing, protective, and tinted lip balms that combat cold-weather dryness in style.

1. Lakme Lip Love Chapstick SPF 15 - Cherry

Price: ₹96

Get soft, hydrated lips all day long with the all-new Lakmé Lip Love Chapstick in Cherry. This super moisturizing formula locks in 22 hours of intense moisture, ensuring your lips stay smooth and nourished. With SPF 15, it also protects your lips from harmful sun rays. Available in five vibrant shades, including this refreshing cherry variant, Lakmé Lip Love adds just the right hint of color. Plus, it introduces the innovative ‘Insta Pink’ color-changing variant, which adjusts to your unique lip shade. Swipe it on for soft, kissable lips that last all day!

Features

-Intense lip moisturization for up to 22 hours

-SPF 15 to protect lips from sun damage

-Adds a subtle touch of color

-Long-lasting lip care

-New vibrant packaging and a super moisturizing formula

2. Nivea Women Lip Balm Blackberry Shine 4.8 g

Price: ₹143

NIVEA Blackberry Shine Lip Balm delivers the perfect balance of hydration, shine, and a natural berry tint for soft, healthy-looking lips. Enriched with natural oils, this 4.8g lip balm offers long-lasting moisture to keep your lips smooth and glossy throughout the day. With a delightful blackberry fragrance, it enhances your natural lip color while providing a touch of shine. The caring formula glides on effortlessly, ensuring instant hydration and a smooth, glossy finish. Dermatologically tested, it's ideal for daily use and suitable for all skin types.

Features

-Long-lasting hydration for smooth lips

-Enriched with natural oils for added nourishment

-Subtle berry tint for a naturally beautiful look

-Glossy finish for shiny, healthy-looking lips

-Blackberry fragrance for a refreshing feel

-Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types

3. SUGAR Tipsy Lips Moisturizing Balm 4.5 g - Cosmopolitan 02

Price: ₹167

Keep your lips hydrated and nourished with the SUGAR Tipsy Lips Moisturizing Balm in Cosmopolitan 02. This balm glides effortlessly, offering deep moisturization that’s perfect for combating dry or chapped lips, especially during the winter season. While it doesn’t have any color, it leaves a glossy shine that enhances your natural lip beauty. Enriched with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, this dermatologically tested balm provides long-lasting hydration and care. The subtle vanilla scent adds a pleasant touch without being overpowering. Ideal for anyone seeking a high-quality, affordable lip balm for everyday use.

Features

-Highly moisturizing formula, perfect for dry or chapped lips

-Enriched with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil for extra nourishment

-Glossy finish without any added color

-Light vanilla scent, non-irritating

-Ideal for daily use and suitable for all skin types

-Dermatologically tested for safe application

4. Mamaearth Beetroot Tinted 100% Natural Lip Balm With Beetroot & Beeswax - 2g

Price: ₹245

Say goodbye to dry, flaky lips with Mamaearth Beetroot Tinted 100% Natural Lip Balm. Enriched with the natural goodness of Beetroot, this balm not only moisturizes but also brightens pigmented lips, leaving a soft pink tint that enhances your pout. The addition of Beeswax deeply nourishes and protects your lips, while Olive Oil and Shea Butter provide lasting hydration for up to 12 hours*. Made with natural ingredients and certified safe, this lip balm is free from toxins and harmful chemicals, making it a perfect choice for everyday use.

Features

-Enriched with Beetroot to brighten and tint lips naturally

-Nourishes and softens chapped lips with Beeswax

-Provides up to 12 hours of hydration with Shea Butter and Olive Oil

-100% natural and toxin-free, safe for regular use

-Cruelty-free and Made Safe Certified

-Leaves lips with a radiant, healthy pink tint

Conclusion

Winter can be harsh on your lips, but these top-rated balms will ensure they stay moisturized, soft, and beautifully tinted. Don’t miss out on the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, with up to 60% off on beauty and makeup essentials to keep you glowing all season. Plus, enjoy extra savings with exclusive bank offers—stock up now for your winter skincare needs!

