Shop the Best Curtains for Your Living Room

1. Kuber Industries Zig Zag Design 2 Pieces Polyester Eyelet Door Curtain
Price: ₹598
Add elegance to the living rooms with this Kuber Industries Zig Zag Design Door Curtain. In chic zig-zag patterns, this brown-colored curtain is made of durable polyresin. Having semi-sheer opacity and an eyelet design, it will be perfect for your living room or bedroom; this will add an element of elegance and let in soft, filtered light.
Features
Brand: Kuber Industries
Colour: Brown
Material: Polyresin
Product Dimensions: 122L x 213W cm
Opacity: Semi-sheer
Special Feature: Eyelet
Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom
Style: Eyelet
Pattern: Solid
Price: ₹898
The Encasa XO Palm Green Sheer Curtains enhance the appearance of the room. These curtains, made of lightweight polyester with a trendy leaf pattern, have a semi-sheer texture that allows for natural light while giving a touch of elegance. They are both elegant and functional, with a rod pocket for easy installation and a tieback for adjustable light and airflow. These machine washable curtains are ideal for cheering up your children's room, office, or living space.
Features
Brand: Encasa XO
Colour: Palm Green
Material: Polyester
Product Dimensions: 183L x 142W Centimeters
Opacity: 60 Inches
Special Feature: Rod Pocket, Tieback, Lightweight, Light Filtering
Room Type: Kids Room, Office, Guest Room, Living Room, Bedroom
Style: Printed
Pattern: Leaf
Curtain Form: Sheer Curtain
3. Lushomes Curtains 7 feet Long Set of 2
Price: ₹798
Add a touch of modern sophistication with Lushomes Curtains. These beige/coffee-colored curtains are 7 feet long, with an opaque finish and stylishly printed pattern. Material used: 100% merchandised polyester, semi-sheer in design, rod pocket - perfect for any living room.
Features
Brand: Lushomes
Colour: Beige/Coffee
Material: 100% Merchandised Polyester
Product Dimensions: 145L x 213W cm
Opacity: Opaque
Special Features: Semi Sheer, Rod Pocket
Room Type: Living Room
Style: Modern
Pattern: Printed
Curtain Form: Sheer Curtain
Price: ₹1,007
Adding freshness to your living room, the Heart Home Door Curtain is elegant and charming. This set of 2 sheer curtains with net frills is made of soft cotton to bring in the modern feel of airiness and is designed to blend in with various decors.
Features
Brand: Heart Home
Product: 2 Piece Door Curtain | Net Frill | SY15ZZ
Material: Cotton
Package Dimensions: 214 x 122 x 1 cm
Room Type: Living Room
Style: Modern
Pattern: Printed
Curtain Form: Sheer Curtain
5. Better Home Style Printed Fun Multicolors Kids Room Window Curtain
Price: ₹4,448
Add color to your kid's room with the Better Home Style Printed Fun Curtains. This set of blackout curtains is made of durable polyester, featuring a playing monster theme in bright colors. Perfect blackout curtains for any playroom, enjoy privacy and light control for maximum fun and functionality.
Features
Brand: Better Home Style
Colour: Monsters
Material: Polyester
Product Dimensions: 2.13L x 1.02W meters
Opacity: Blackout
Special Feature: Washable
Room Type: Playroom
Theme: Colorful, Monsters
Top Style: Comment
Size: Matching Curtain
Conclusion
Make your home beautiful and comfortable again by knowing these best curtain options. Starting from the looks to useful functions, every model is a combination of the best style and the highest quality. These curtains have the aesthetic value needed when redesigning the living room or any other area of the house as well as functionality when used to brighten up a kid’s room.
