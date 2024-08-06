Top Airtight Lunch Boxes for Office Professionals in India

To the office professionals, a lunch box is not merely a receptacle for the food but a way of keeping the food fresh, safe, and convenient to transport. Tight lunch boxes are recommended to avoid any spilling of food and to ensure that the food remains fresh. The right lunch box lets you have a home cooked meal at work while being free from the worry of leaks or spoilage.

In this guide, we have listed the best airtight lunch boxes in India for 2024 that cater to the needs of working professionals and are stylish as well.

1. CELLO MF All in One Lunch Box

Price: ₹799

The Cello All-In-One lunch box set keeps your meals warm and fresh with its airtight, leak-proof design. It includes containers for soups and curries, a small pickle container, and a steel bottle. Lightweight and easy to carry in its compact zip bag, this microwave and dishwasher-safe set is perfect for busy professionals.

Features

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

Brand: CELLO

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, College

Age Range (Description): Adult

Special Feature: Airtight, Microwave Safe, Dishwasher Safe

Capacity: 900 Milliliters

Theme: Car

Number of Pieces: 5

Pattern: Lunch Box + Bottle

2. Milton Pro Lunch Tiffin

Price: ₹848

Milton Pro Lunch offers a complete dining solution with 3 Microwow Inner Stainless Steel Containers (180 ml, 320 ml, 450 ml), a 100 ml Chutney Dabba, a 750 ml Aqua Bottle, a spoon, a fork, and a jacket. Designed for a mess-free travel experience, the leak-proof containers keep dry and wet foods hot and fresh. These airtight containers, meant for reheating in the microwave without lids, lock in flavor and prevent spills with their easy lid-locking system. The rust-free stainless steel bottle fits easily in bags, perfect for school, trekking, or office use. The insulated fabric jacket keeps food warm, and the included bag ensures easy carrying.

Features

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

Brand: MILTON

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Travel, School

Age Range (Description): Adult

Special Feature: Leak Resistant, Microwave Safe, Airtight

Capacity: 450 Milliliters

Theme: Car

Number of Pieces: 8

Pattern: No

3. Borosil Klip

Price: ₹939

Borosil’s glass lunch boxes are made of the best borosilicate glass, which is extremely temperature resistant and tough, perfect for daily use and commutes. These lunch boxes are ideal for carrying all your lovingly prepared home food to the office or college. The lunchboxes can carry dals and sabzis without fear of leakage. A 100% airtight seal ensures that no smells get in or out, keeping your food perfectly fresh. Borosil’s glass lunch boxes can go straight from the fridge into the microwave!

Features

Colour: Blue

Material: Glass

Brand: Borosil

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, School, College

Age Range (Description): Adult

Special Feature: Airtight, Microwave Safe

Capacity: 240 Milliliters

Theme: Beach

Number of Pieces: 4

Pattern: Universal

4. Kuber Industries Lunch Box Set

Price: ₹1,020

The Kuber Industries lunch box set features a thoughtful ensemble of stainless steel containers and a steel bottle, designed to make your lunch routine convenient, eco-friendly, and stylish. The stainless steel containers provide a safe and durable solution for storing a variety of meals, keeping them fresh and secure. The tight-seal lids ensure no spillage, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Accompanying the containers is a sturdy steel bottle, adding a sustainable touch to your hydration needs.

Features

Colour: Blue

Material: Stainless Steel

Brand: Kuber Industries

Age Range (Description): Adult

Special Feature: Leak Resistant

Capacity: 350 Milliliters

Theme: Food

Number of Pieces: 6

Pattern: No, Solid

Item Weight: 200 Grams

5. USHA SHRIRAM Lunch Box with Bottle (750ml)

Price:₹1,079

The Usha Shriram tiffin box containers feature individual airtight lids to prevent leaks and spills. This helps keep your curries, rotis, and rice fresh for hours, making it a must-have tiffin box for men and women alike.The 3 stackable containers are made of stainless steel and encased in European food-grade plastic to ensure durability. This design ensures the longevity and portability of the product, making it suitable for both kids and adults.

Features

Colour: Dark Green

Material: Stainless Steel

Brand: USHA SHRIRAM

Age Range (Description): Adult

Special Feature: Airtight, Leak Resistant

Capacity: 750 Milliliters

Theme: Food

Number of Pieces: 4

Pattern: No, Solid

Product Care Instructions: Dishwasher Safe

Buying a good quality airtight lunch box can go a long way in enhancing your lunch experience and enable you to eat tasty meals at the workplace. The models described above provide a variety of features to meet the consumer’s needs, including stainless steel or a strong, resistant plastic. Select the one that is most suitable for you and have a well-packed lunch every day. Switch to one of these best airtight lunch boxes and ensure that your meals remain fresh and safe regardless of your working schedule.

Tired of the regular sandwich or burger during lunch break? Find out the best airtight lunch box that suits your working environment and maintains the quality and taste of your meals. Follow the links below to see our recommendations and buy your choice now. Don’t miss out on the chance to improve your daily meal using these useful and elegant lunch boxes!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.