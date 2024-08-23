Top Picks for a Shiny, Healthy Coat: Essential Grooming Products for Your Pet

Pet ownership is a common dream for many families in today's world, however, appropriate care is critical. Even though grooming is a part of pet care, it often remains neglected by pet owners, especially those who seek routine health care for their pets. Skin-related complications such as rashes, allergies, and other skin complications may be attributed to the use of normal shampoos and brushes meant for human use.

To ease such concerns, we have posted a list of specialist items to adequately cater to all your pet’s grooming needs.

1. earth bath Oatmeal & Aloe Grooming Wipes

Price: ₹899

Keep your pet’s fur soft, shiny, and itch-free with Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Grooming Wipes. These soothing wipes, enriched with oatmeal and aloe vera, are designed to relieve itchy, dry skin and are suitable for both dogs and cats. Veterinarian-recommended, they effectively address skin irritations while providing moisture to sensitive areas.

Key Features:

Helps Relieve Itching & Dry Skin: Soothes and nourishes your pet’s coat with oatmeal and aloe vera, leaving it soft and shiny.

Veterinarian Recommended: Contains colloidal oatmeal, known for its skin-soothing properties, ideal for treating various skin conditions.

Natural Ingredients: Infused with oat protein, organic aloe vera, avocado oil, awapuhi, ginseng, vitamin E, and chamomile extracts, with a fresh botanical vanilla and almond fragrance.

Safe & Effective: Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, phosphates, dyes, and soaps, ensuring a gentle touch for your pet.

Value Pack & Convenient: Comes with 30 wipes for extended use and on-the-go convenience.

Made in the USA: Produced under strict quality standards for a reliable and effective grooming solution.

2. Emily Pets Dog Grooming Scissors set

Price:₹1,759

Elevate your pet grooming routine with the Emily Pets Dog Grooming Scissors Set. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to keep your dog looking their best. Whether you have a small or large pet, the set features thinning, straight, and curved shears, along with a comb, all crafted from stainless steel with a durable titanium coating.

Key Features:

Complete Grooming Kit: Includes thinning, straight, and curved shears, plus a comb, ensuring you have all the tools required for a thorough grooming session.

Safe & Easy to Use: Features round safety tips on the scissors to protect your pet's skin during grooming, making it ideal for both professional and home use.

High-Quality & Durable: Made from stainless steel with a titanium coating, these tools are built to last and can withstand repeated use without damage.

Portable & Convenient: The compact design and included case make it easy to take these tools on the go or store them neatly at home.

Perfect Sizes: Scissors measure 17 cm in length, and the comb is 3.2 x 16.4 cm, providing precise control and ease of use.

3. Bio-Groom Super White Dog Shampoo

Price: ₹2,431

Give your furry friend a gleaming, show-ready coat with Bio-Groom Super White Dog Shampoo. This mild, rich-lathering shampoo is specially designed to brighten and enhance white and light-colored coats, leaving them sparkling clean and radiant.

Key Features:

Mild Formula: Gentle enough for regular use, this shampoo cleanses effectively without drying or irritating your dog’s skin.

Rich Lather: Provides a luxurious lather that cleans thoroughly while rinsing off quickly to save you time.

Pearlescent Brighteners: Infused with special brighteners to add a stunning shine and sparkle, ensuring your pet’s coat looks its best.

Enhanced Brightening: Formulated to enhance the natural brightness of white and light-colored coats, maintaining clarity and vibrancy.

Soothing Properties: Enriched with soothing ingredients that nourish and smooth your pet’s coat, leaving them refreshed and comfortable.

4. Tropiclean Fresh Breath Oral Care Kit

Price: ₹3,125

Ensure your puppy's teeth and gums stay healthy from the start with the TropiClean Fresh Breath Oral Care Kit. This essential kit, made in the USA, is designed to defend against plaque and tartar build-up, promoting a clean, fresh mouth and a happy dog.

Key Features:

Defends Against Plaque & Tartar: Helps prevent plaque and tartar before they can develop, ensuring your puppy’s teeth remain clean and healthy.

Triplex Technology: Cleans all surfaces of the teeth effectively in less time, thanks to its advanced Triplex technology.

Natural Materials: Features a nylon bristle brush and a plastic handle, combining durability with ease of use.

Age-Appropriate: Perfect for puppies, helping them get used to a regular oral care routine early on.

Made in the USA: Manufactured under strict quality standards to ensure safety and effectiveness.

5. Andis AGC Super 2 Speed Ultraedge Dog Grooming Clipper

Price:₹23,375

Achieve a professional grooming finish with the Andis AGC Super 2 Speed UltraEdge Dog Grooming Clipper. Engineered for versatility and performance, this clipper is perfect for all coat types and breeds, offering exceptional grooming power and efficiency.

Key Features:

Heavy Duty Performance: Equipped with a high-torque, long-life brushless motor, this clipper delivers excellent sharp performance with minimal noise. Adjustable between 4,400 strokes per minute (SPM), it’s ideal for professional grooming.

Compact & Lightweight: 25% lighter than other clippers, providing better maneuverability and ease of use, while maintaining consistent power.

Lithium-Ion Battery: Operates with an 80-minute charge, offering 90 minutes of run time. It supports a voltage range of 110-240V / 50-60 Hz, ensuring reliable performance.

Detachable Blades: Features detachable blades for easy cleaning and maintenance. Compatible with all Andis UltraEdge and CeramicEdge blades, allowing for multiple grooming options.

Convenient Design: Comes with a 14’ cord for extended reach, a charging adapter, additional blade drive, blade oil, and a clipper grip, making it the ideal grooming tool for dogs of all breeds.

Conclusion

