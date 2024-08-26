Kitchen essentials are vital for every household, ensuring that daily cooking tasks are smooth, efficient, and enjoyable. From frying pans to tiffin boxes, these products significantly impact the ease of meal preparation and storage. With numerous brands vying for attention in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. However, Usha Shriram, known for its quality and durability, stands out as a reliable option for your kitchen needs.

This article highlights some of the top products by Usha Shriram that can be an excellent addition to your kitchen routine.

1. Usha Shriram Non-Stick Roti Tawa with Riveted Handle

Order Now

This non-stick tawa is an excellent choice for making perfect rotis and dosas with minimal oil. Its high-grade aluminum construction ensures even heat distribution, while the scratch-resistant surface adds to its durability. The riveted handle provides a comfortable grip, making it easy to flip and serve.

Features:

26 cm diameter for ample cooking space.

High-grade aluminum for even heating.

Scratch-resistant surface for long-lasting use.

Riveted handle for a firm grip.

Benefits:

Easy to clean.

Durable.

Efficient cooking.

Price: ₹599.00

2. Usha Shriram Lunch Box with Bottle 750ml

Order Now

This versatile lunch box set is perfect for office-goers. It includes three stackable steel containers, a fabric bag, a 750ml steel water bottle, and cutlery. The containers are leak-proof and airtight, ensuring your meals stay fresh throughout the day.

Features:

3 stackable steel containers for portion control.

750ml steel water bottle included.

Leak-proof and airtight design.

Comes with cutlery and a fabric bag.

Benefits:

Convenient for office use.

Keeps food fresh.

Easy to carry.

Price: ₹1,299.00

3. Usha Shriram Borosilicate Glass Tiffin Box Lid

Order Now

This borosilicate glass tiffin box is an elegant solution for carrying meals to the office. The wooden lid adds a touch of style, while the leak-proof design ensures your food stays secure.

Features:

570 ml capacity for ample storage.

Borosilicate glass construction for durability.

Wooden lid for a stylish look.

Leak-proof design to prevent spills.

Benefits:

Stylish and functional.

Keeps food safe.

Durable and long-lasting.

Price: ₹849.00

4. Usha Shriram Melamine 6 Plate Set

Order Now

This melamine plate set is ideal for family meals. It is unbreakable, heat-resistant, and shatter-resistant, making it a practical choice for everyday use. The BPA-free material ensures safety for you and your loved ones.

Features:

Set of 6 plates for family dining.

Unbreakable and shatter-resistant design.

Heat-resistant for safe use.

BPA-free material for safety.

Benefits:

Durable and long-lasting.

Safe for family use.

Lightweight and easy to handle.

Price: ₹899.00

5. Usha Shriram 18cm Emerald Non-Stick Fry Pan

Order Now

This non-stick fry pan is perfect for cooking with minimal oil. Its compact size makes it ideal for small meals, while the non-stick surface ensures easy cleaning. The pan's durable construction promises long-lasting performance.

Features:

18 cm diameter for small portions.

Non-stick surface for easy cooking.

Minimal oil required for healthy meals.

Durable construction for long-term use.

Benefits:

Easy to clean.

Healthy cooking.

Compact and convenient.

Price: ₹649.00

These products by Usha Shriram offer quality and reliability for your kitchen needs. Adding them to your collection will make daily cooking more enjoyable and efficient.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.