Top Products Offered by Usha Shriram for Your Home and Kitchen Needs

In today's world, home and kitchen essentials are a necessity for every household. From preparing meals to storing them, the right tools and accessories can make a significant difference in our daily routines. With numerous brands vying for attention, consumers often find themselves overwhelmed by choices. Usha Shriram, a brand that has been trusted by many for its quality and durability, stands out as a reliable option.

Whether it's kitchenware or storage solutions, Usha Shriram products can seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. In this article, we explore some of the top products offered by Usha Shriram, perfect for enhancing your home and kitchen experience.

1. Usha Shriram Non-Stick Roti Tawa with Riveted Handle

This non-stick tawa is a perfect addition to any kitchen, especially for those who love making rotis, dosas, or pancakes. The tawa is crafted from high-grade aluminum, ensuring even heat distribution for perfectly cooked meals. Its scratch-resistant surface adds to its durability, making it a long-lasting choice for everyday cooking.

Features:

High-grade aluminum construction for even heat distribution.

26 cm diameter suitable for various Indian flatbreads.

Riveted handle for a secure grip.

Scratch-resistant surface for enhanced durability.

Benefits:

Easy cooking

Long-lasting use

Convenient handling

Low maintenance

Price: ₹479

2. Usha Shriram Lunch Box with Bottle 750ml

This lunch box set is ideal for professionals who need a complete meal solution on the go. The set includes three stackable steel containers, a steel water bottle, and cutlery, all housed in a stylish fabric bag. Designed to be leak-proof and air-tight, this lunch box keeps your food fresh and secure, making it a must-have for office-goers.

Features:

Three stackable steel containers for different food items.

750ml steel water bottle for hydration.

Leak-proof and air-tight design to keep food fresh.

Fabric bag for easy carrying and storage.

Benefits:

Organized meals

Fresh food

Easy portability

Stylish design

Price: ₹749

3. Usha Shriram Borosilicate Glass Tiffin Box Lid

Perfect for those who prefer eco-friendly options, this borosilicate glass tiffin box is both durable and stylish. The wooden lid adds a touch of elegance, while the glass construction ensures your food remains fresh and free from contaminants. The 570 ml capacity is ideal for portion-controlled meals, making it a practical choice for office lunches.

Features:

Borosilicate glass for durability and purity.

Wooden lid for an elegant look.

Leak-proof design to prevent spills.

570 ml capacity for portion control.

Benefits:

Eco-friendly

Elegant design

Spill-free meals

Portion management

Price: ₹599

4. Usha Shriram Melamine 6 Plate Set

This melamine plate set is designed for families who prioritize both functionality and style. The set includes six plates made from durable melamine, known for its unbreakable and heat-resistant properties. Whether it's a family dinner or a casual gathering, these plates are both practical and visually appealing.

Features:

Made from durable melamine for long-lasting use.

Heat-resistant and unbreakable for everyday practicality.

Shatter-resistant and lightweight for ease of use.

BPA-free construction for safe dining.

Benefits:

Long-lasting

Family-friendly

Safe for use

Easy to handle

Price: ₹749

5. Usha Shriram 18cm Emerald Non-Stick Fry Pan

This non-stick fry pan is an excellent addition to any kitchen, perfect for cooking with minimal oil. Its compact 18 cm size makes it ideal for small meals, while the non-stick coating ensures easy food release and cleaning. Whether you're frying eggs or fish, this pan offers convenience and efficiency in cooking.

Features:

Non-stick coating for easy cooking and cleaning

18 cm size, ideal for small meals.

Saute pan design for versatile use.

Green color for a stylish kitchen look.

Benefits:

Healthier cooking with minimal oil.

Easy maintenance

Versatile use

Compact design

Price: ₹399

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.