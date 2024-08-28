Top Tea Gift Sets from Ivara on Marvelof

Tea gift sets make for thoughtful presents, combining elegance and wellness in one package. With the increasing number of brands offering diverse tea selections, finding the perfect gift can be overwhelming. From traditional blends to modern infusions, the variety is endless. Ivara, a reliable name in premium tea, brings you carefully curated gift sets that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re looking to impress a tea connoisseur or simply delight a loved one, these sets offer something special.

In this article, we cover the top tea gift sets from Ivara available on Marvelof.

1. Tête-à-Tea Gift Set - Ivara

The Tête-à-Tea Gift Set by Ivara is an exquisite collection designed for tea connoisseurs. This set includes a variety of finely crafted teas, each offering a unique flavor profile. It’s an ideal gift for any tea lover, providing a perfect balance of taste and sophistication.

Features:

Includes a selection of premium teas.

Elegant packaging ideal for gifting.

Handpicked blends for a rich experience.

Suitable for all occasions.

Benefits:

Luxurious presentation.

Perfect gift option.

Premium quality.

Price: ₹1,400

2. Made in Heaven Gift Set - Ivara

The Made in Heaven Gift Set by Ivara is a beautifully curated tea collection, perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This set offers a range of teas that cater to different moods and preferences, all packaged in a stunning gift box.

Features:

Assorted teas for various moods.

Stylish and premium packaging.

High-quality blends for a delightful experience.

Perfect for special occasions.

Benefits:

Versatile gift.

High-quality experience.

Elegant presentation.

Price: ₹2,099

3. Prosperity Gift Set - Ivara

Ivara’s Prosperity Gift Set is designed to bring good fortune and well-being to the recipient. This set features a selection of teas known for their refreshing and revitalizing properties, making it a thoughtful and health-conscious gift.

Features:

Contains revitalizing tea blends.

Packaging symbolizes prosperity.

Premium quality tea leaves.

Ideal for health-conscious individuals.

Benefits:

Health benefits.

Symbolic gift.

Premium quality.

Price: ₹1,799

4. Skincare Teas Pack of 4 Tea Tins - Ivara

The Skincare Teas Pack by Ivara is a unique gift set that combines beauty and wellness. Each tin contains a blend that supports skin health, making this set perfect for those who prioritize self-care. The packaging is elegant, making it a great gift choice.

Features:

Four tea blends promoting skin health.

Attractive and reusable tea tins.

Formulated with natural ingredients.

Designed for daily skincare routines.

Benefits:

Supports skin health.

Reusable packaging.

Natural ingredients.

Price: ₹1,870

5. Detox Teas Pack of 2 Tea Tins - Ivara

Ivara’s Detox Teas Pack is a thoughtful gift for those focused on cleansing and rejuvenation. This set includes two tea tins filled with detoxifying blends, perfect for promoting overall well-being. The elegant packaging makes it an excellent gift option.

Features:

Two detoxifying tea blends.

Elegant and gift-ready packaging.

Made with natural and organic ingredients.

Supports daily detox routines.

Benefits:

Promotes detoxification.

Elegant presentation.

Natural and organic.

Price: ₹1,120

Ivara’s tea gift sets from Marvelof offer a luxurious and thoughtful gifting option. Whether it’s for a special occasion or a simple gesture, these high-quality teas will surely impress and delight the recipient.

