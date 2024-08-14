Unleash Your Inner Glow: Personal Care Deals Under Rs. 99

The Marvel of Freedom sale is now going strong, making it the ideal opportunity to treat yourself without going over budget. With an amazing selection of personal care items priced under Rs. 99, explore the world of reasonably cost self-care. Don't pass up this fantastic chance to improve your daily routine and spend some much-needed me time. Remember that the offer ends on August 16th, so act quickly to get your top picks before they sell out.



1. Sanfe Spray Away Hair Removal Spray

Sanfe Spray Away Hair Removal Spray offers a pain-free and convenient solution to unwanted body hair. This innovative product is designed to effectively remove hair from areas like legs, arms, and underarms. Experience smooth, hair-free skin effortlessly with Sanfe Spray Away Hair Removal Spray.

Painless Hair Removal: Provides a gentle and irritation-free way to remove hair.

Quick and Easy: Offers a convenient and time-saving alternative to traditional methods.

Skin-Friendly: Formulated with aloe vera and glycerin to soothe and hydrate the skin.

Compact Size: The 25ml bottle is perfect for on-the-go use.

2. Softsens Naturally Smooth Skin Cream Bar Soap

Softsens Naturally Smooth Skin Cream Bar Soap is a luxurious bathing experience wrapped in a bar. Enriched with a blend of natural oils and extracts, this soap promises to leave your skin feeling soft, supple, and deeply nourished. Indulge in the creamy goodness of Softsens Naturally Smooth Skin Cream Bar Soap for a daily dose of self-care.

Rich in Moisture: Packed with hydrating ingredients to prevent dryness.

Gentle Cleansing: Effectively removes impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils.

Creamy Lather: Creates a luxurious and indulgent bathing experience.

Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.

3. The Man Company Moisturizing Soap - Murumuru & Kokum Butter

The Man Company Moisturizing Soap is a premium bath essential crafted for men's skin. Infused with the hydrating power of Murumuru and Kokum butter, this soap offers a luxurious cleansing experience while nourishing your skin deeply.

Deep Cleansing: Effectively removes dirt and impurities without stripping the skin.

Soft and Supple Skin: Leaves your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for daily use.

Uplifting Fragrance: Enhances your bathing experience with a refreshing scent.

4. PureSense Macadamia Nourishing Lip Balm

PureSense Macadamia Nourishing Lip Balm is a luxurious lip care product designed to hydrate and protect your lips. Packed with the goodness of macadamia nut oil, this lip balm provides intense nourishment and helps prevent dryness and chapping.

Soft and Supple Lips: Effectively moisturises and softens dry, cracked lips.

Natural Ingredients: Free from harmful chemicals and parabens.

Compact and Convenient: Perfect for on-the-go use.

Long-lasting Moisture: Keeps your lips hydrated throughout the day.

5. T.A.C Anti Acne Day Cream

T.A.C Anti Acne Day Cream is specifically formulated to combat acne and its related concerns. This lightweight cream is designed to control oil production, reduce inflammation, and promote clear, blemish-free skin.

Acne Control: Helps to reduce acne breakouts and prevent new ones from forming.

Oil Control: Regulates sebum production to keep skin matte and shine-free.

Lightweight Texture: Absorbs quickly without clogging pores.

Brightening Effect: Helps to improve skin tone and texture.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.