Water Purifier You Might Need In Your Home
Access to clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right. With increasing concerns about water quality, investing in a reliable water purifier has become essential for every household. This guide will explore different types of water purifiers, their functionalities, and help you choose the best one for your needs. Let's dive in!
1. KENT Grand RO Water Purifier
The KENT Grand is a flagship model renowned for its advanced purification technology. Designed for Indian water conditions, it employs a multi-stage purification process to deliver pure and safe drinking water. With its robust build quality and advanced features, the KENT Grand is a reliable choice for households seeking top-tier water purification.
Features
RO+UF+TDS Control+UV: The combination effectively removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and excess TDS
UV LED in Storage Tank: Prevents bacterial growth in the stored water, ensuring long-lasting purity.
High Purification Capacity: Efficiently purifies a large volume of water.
Digital Display: Provides real-time monitoring of water quality and filter life.
2. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier
The Havells AQUAS is a popular choice for households seeking reliable and efficient water purification. This sleek model combines advanced technology with a user-friendly design. The Havells AQUAS is a budget-friendly option that offers decent performance and essential features for most Indian households.
Features
RO+UF Purification: Effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses.
Copper and Zinc Infused: Enhances water quality by adding essential minerals.
5-Stage Purification: Delivers pure and safe drinking water.
7-Liter Storage Tank: Provides ample purified water supply.
Smart Alerts: Informs about filter life and other maintenance requirements.
3. KENT Elegant Lite RO Water Purifier
The KENT Elegant Lite is a compact and efficient RO water purifier designed for Indian water conditions. It offers a balance of performance and affordability. The KENT Elegant Lite is a suitable choice for households with moderate water quality concerns and limited space
Features
RO+UF+TDS Control: multi-stage purification effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and excess TDS.
Mineral ROTM Technology: Retains essential minerals in the purified water.
Compact Design: Ideal for small kitchens and limited spaces.
Easy Installation: Hassle-free setup process.
Energy Efficient: Consumes less power.
4. Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier
The Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier is a modern solution for those seeking pure and alkaline water. It combines advanced filtration technology with mineral enhancement to deliver healthy and refreshing drinking water. The Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier offers a combination of purity and alkalinity, making it a suitable choice for health-conscious individuals.
Features
RO+UV+Alkaline Purification: Effectively removes impurities and enhances water's pH level.
8-Stage Purification Process: Ensures comprehensive water treatment.
6.5-Liter Storage Capacity: Provides ample purified water.
Suitable for Various Water Sources: Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water.
5. Havells Gracia Fab Alkaline Water Purifier
The Havells Gracia Fab is a premium water purifier that combines advanced technology with elegant design. It offers a comprehensive purification process to deliver pure, alkaline, and healthy water. The Havells Gracia Fab is a high-end water purifier suitable for households demanding the best in water quality and convenience.
Features
Triple Protection Technology: 100% RO, Germicidal UV column, and Germicidal UV LED
Alkaline Water: Enhances pH levels for improved hydration.
Copper and Zinc Infused: Provides essential minerals for overall well-being.
Hot, Warm, and Ambient Water Options: Offers convenience and versatility.
8-Stage Purification: Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.