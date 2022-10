ICC T20 World Cup: Team India's face South Africa's 'pace battery'

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Zee News' mega coverage on T20 World Cup continues. In today's match in T20 World Cup, the Indian team will face South Africa. Team India has won the toss in this important match of Super-12. Also, having won the toss and decided to bat first.