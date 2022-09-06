Why is it important for India to win against Sri Lanka?

Today the most important match of the Asia Cup is being played between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, there was a match between India and Pakistan, in which India lost by 5 wickets. Now this match against Sri Lanka is going to be very important for India. If India loses in this match, then it will be very difficult for them to reach the final.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

