Bollywood Breaking: Sunny Deol announces his new film 'Gadar 2', to be released in 2022

2022 is surely going to be entertaining for movie buffs as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to release next year. On Friday, Sunny took to Instagram and unveiled the first motion poster of the film, revealing it will arrive in cinemas in 2022.