Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela Wears Pop Pink Tulle Gown With Statement Crocodile Jewelry

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is known for its glitz, glamour, and extravagant fashion. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took the event by storm with her stunning appearance. She walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the second time. Rautela is dressed in a mesmerizing pink tulle gown and Cartier crocodile jewellery.