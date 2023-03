videoDetails

'Naatu Naatu' receives standing ovation at the Oscars 2023 | RRR | Deepika Padukone | Ramcharan

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

At the 95th Academy Awards, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed to the insanely viral track and Best Original Song winning Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR.