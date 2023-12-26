trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702963
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Follow Us
In a heartwarming celebration of enduring love, Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam marked 20 years of marital bliss by renewing their wedding vows. The picturesque setting of Goa witnessed the reaffirmation of their commitment in a touching ceremony. Join in the joyous occasion as the couple cherishes two decades of companionship and love. Congratulations to Ronit Roy and Neelam on this milestone

All Videos

Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Bengal Visit
Play Icon1:55
Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Bengal Visit
Bihar Congress to hold crucial meet in Delhi today
Play Icon1:5
Bihar Congress to hold crucial meet in Delhi today
Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
Play Icon0:29
Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
Play Icon1:2
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video
Play Icon2:15
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video

Trending Videos

Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Bengal Visit
play icon1:55
Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Bengal Visit
Bihar Congress to hold crucial meet in Delhi today
play icon1:5
Bihar Congress to hold crucial meet in Delhi today
Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
play icon0:29
Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
play icon1:2
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video
play icon2:15
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video