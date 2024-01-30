trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715627
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
In a tale of liquid courage gone awry, a man from Bihar learned the hard way about the perils of a drunken zoo visit. In a misguided act, he jumped inside a Lion enclosure at Delhi Zoo, treating the formidable creature like a pet dog or cat. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral, serving as a reminder of the consequences of ill-advised actions under the influence.

