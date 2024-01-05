trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706351
VIRAL VIDEO : Nature's Spectacle Unveiled: Crowd Gathers to Witness Majestic Migration at Chilika Lake

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
A lot of people came together to watch some really cool birds at Chilika Lake! These birds, who travel from far away, make a long line in the sky. Everyone is excited and happy to see them flying with their colorful feathers. It's like a big party with people enjoying the beautiful birds and nature. The lake looks super pretty, and it's a fun time for everyone watching the birds together.

