trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704330
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Takes Disneyland Hong Kong by Storm, Video Goes Viral on social media

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Dive into the magic of Disneyland Hong Kong with a viral video featuring SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya.' The man behind the video, Adil Khan, brings the adventure to life in a way that's taken social media by storm. Have you been to Disneyland? Share your experiences and join the fun

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: the Fascinating Process of Making Extreme Level 5 KG Pakoda in Bangladesh
Play Icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: the Fascinating Process of Making Extreme Level 5 KG Pakoda in Bangladesh
Special conversation with the architect who prepared the map of Ram temple
Play Icon7:37
Special conversation with the architect who prepared the map of Ram temple
Modi stopped the convoy midway and drink tea, but why?
Play Icon7:38
Modi stopped the convoy midway and drink tea, but why?
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Skydiving Stunts Leave Viewers in Disbelief
Play Icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Skydiving Stunts Leave Viewers in Disbelief
VIRAL VIDEO : Heartwarming Reunion: German Girl and Donkey, A Bond Forged Since Birth
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO : Heartwarming Reunion: German Girl and Donkey, A Bond Forged Since Birth

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: the Fascinating Process of Making Extreme Level 5 KG Pakoda in Bangladesh
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: the Fascinating Process of Making Extreme Level 5 KG Pakoda in Bangladesh
Special conversation with the architect who prepared the map of Ram temple
play icon7:37
Special conversation with the architect who prepared the map of Ram temple
Modi stopped the convoy midway and drink tea, but why?
play icon7:38
Modi stopped the convoy midway and drink tea, but why?
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Skydiving Stunts Leave Viewers in Disbelief
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Skydiving Stunts Leave Viewers in Disbelief
VIRAL VIDEO : Heartwarming Reunion: German Girl and Donkey, A Bond Forged Since Birth
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO : Heartwarming Reunion: German Girl and Donkey, A Bond Forged Since Birth