VIRAL VIDEO: Students Prank Teacher, Surprising Him with a Heartwarming Birthday Celebration

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
A delightful viral video is making rounds online, showcasing the changing dynamics between students and teachers. In a heartwarming prank, a group of students pretended to have a disagreement, prompting their teacher to intervene. Much to his surprise, it was all a setup for his own surprise birthday party. The video is not only amusing but also reflects the friendly and close relationships many teachers share with their students in today's classrooms.

