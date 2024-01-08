trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707312
VIRAL VIDEO: "Wet Pitch" Halts Play, Startles Batter - Internet Labels It a 'Flash Flood

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
The viral video has become a talking point, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport and the surprising turns a simple practice session can take. In the clip, a right-handed batter is seen practicing in the nets. The bowler delivers a fuller delivery down the leg stump, prompting the batter to execute a flick shot towards the fine leg region. To everyone's surprise, the ball strikes the bottom part of a plastic water tank positioned in that area, causing it to burst open. Within seconds, the pitch is submerged in water, leaving both the batter and onlookers astonished by the unexpected outcome of the shot.

