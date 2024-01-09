trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707754
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Bags World Record for Whistling Through Her Nose

LuLu Lotus has made a unique mark in the Guinness World Records by achieving the title of the 'Loudest Nose Whistle.' In a viral video shared by GWR on Instagram, LuLu showcases her fascinating talent with a montage of clips. The footage captures her whimsically creating melodies through her nose, setting a record that may seem strange but is undeniably captivating. The video even features a delightful moment with her attentive dog, adding an extra layer of charm to this extraordinary accomplishment. LuLu's talent has not only earned her a place in the record books but has also garnered widespread attention and fascination online.

