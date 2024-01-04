trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706195
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Follow Us
At a local zoo, an intriguing and unconventional event unfolded as a woman took on a maternal role, performing what can only be likened to a 'caesarean' on multiple python eggs. With a pair of scissors in hand, she skillfully and meticulously cut through the eggshells, employing a technique reminiscent of peeling a potato. The aim of this unique intervention was to assist in the hatching of baby snakes, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free entry into the world.

All Videos

ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Play Icon6:8
ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
Play Icon3:21
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
Play Icon3:12
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
Play Icon0:37
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

Trending Videos

ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
play icon6:8
ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
play icon3:21
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
play icon3:12
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
play icon0:37
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist