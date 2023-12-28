trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703797
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Young couple does this after cameraman catches them by surprise during Australia vs Pakistan Test

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Follow Us
In a funny moment during the Australia vs. Pakistan Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, a couple got a surprise when the cameraman turned the camera on them. Their reactions became the highlight of Day 2, adding a spontaneous and humorous touch to the cricket match.

All Videos

Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet
Play Icon5:48
Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet
Salman Khan Shares Precious Moments, Gives Warm Hug and Respect to Legendary Singer Usha Uthup Ji
Play Icon0:19
Salman Khan Shares Precious Moments, Gives Warm Hug and Respect to Legendary Singer Usha Uthup Ji
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
Play Icon7:3
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
Big Relief for 8 Indian Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar
Play Icon12:42
Big Relief for 8 Indian Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar
VIRAL VIDEO : Conquering the World's Most Dangerous Ladder – The Stairway to Heaven Challenge
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Conquering the World's Most Dangerous Ladder – The Stairway to Heaven Challenge

Trending Videos

Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet
play icon5:48
Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet
Salman Khan Shares Precious Moments, Gives Warm Hug and Respect to Legendary Singer Usha Uthup Ji
play icon0:19
Salman Khan Shares Precious Moments, Gives Warm Hug and Respect to Legendary Singer Usha Uthup Ji
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
play icon7:3
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
Big Relief for 8 Indian Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar
play icon12:42
Big Relief for 8 Indian Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar
VIRAL VIDEO : Conquering the World's Most Dangerous Ladder – The Stairway to Heaven Challenge
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Conquering the World's Most Dangerous Ladder – The Stairway to Heaven Challenge