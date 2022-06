'1,000 crore for development work for each kilo lost' says Nitin Gadkari to Ujjain MP

Anil Firojiya was continuously demanding budget from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the development of the area. Then Gadkari put a condition in front of him stating that if he reduce his weight, then in lieu of every kilogram, a budget of 1000 thousand crores will be released for the development of the area.