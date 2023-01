videoDetails

74th Republic Day: Watch RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Address after Flag Hoisting in Jaipur

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Mohan Bhagwat addressed the public meeting after saluting the tricolor. During this he mentioned Balasaheb Thackeray. In this report listen in detail what Mohan Bhagwat said.